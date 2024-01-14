Houston Texans quarterback CJ Stroud has turned heads with his unconventional gameday warm-up routine. Unlike older quarterbacks, he has incorporated weighted balls, a golf club-like whip, a basketball, and a few more unique pieces of equipment to get it rolling.

Had Stroud’s multi-sport warm-up played a role in his standout rookie season? Fans and experts feel that these methods could be the very reason why Stroud has not only excelled but also formed the base for his potential Offensive Rookie of the Year honors and helped him guide the Texans to the NFL playoffs. However, the most probable reason behind CJ’s pregame routine style is the way he tackled many sports while growing up.

Take a look at his pregame workout:

Stroud’s journey into sports began with exploration, trying various activities to find his passion. Baseball and soccer came and went, but basketball became the focal point. Growing up in Rancho Cucamonga, California, the Stroud family’s love for basketball was evident, with a court outside their house.

The sensation of a more formidable opponent has accompanied CJ since childhood, which came from his two older brothers, Isaiah and Asmar, who are 7 and 6 years older than him. But CJ persisted, despite being constantly denied shots by his brothers. CJ’s mother felt that it developed resilience and toughness through sibling rivalry, as per ESPN.

CJ Stroud’s groundbreaking warm-up routine challenges traditional quarterback preparation. Even the veterans in this year’s quarterback room do not incorporate a multi-sports routine. His stellar rookie performance certainly highlights the need to reconsider conventional training methods. Perhaps Stroud will be the one to reshape future approaches in the NFL.

CJ Stroud Stuns in Playoff Debut by Becoming the Youngest QB to Win a Playoff Game

Stroud defied expectations by leading the Houston Texans to a resounding 45-14 victory over the Cleveland Browns in the Wildcard round. The rookie quarterback threw for 274 yards and three touchdowns. This not only silenced the doubters but also marked him as the youngest quarterback to achieve this feat.

Even Coach DeMeco Ryans lauded CJ Stroud. He attributed the team’s success to the rookie quarterback’s exceptional talent because not many believed that Houston would be standing where they are at the start of the season. Stroud’s ability to shine in critical moments and carry the team earned him the rightful recognition.

After their win against the Flacco-led Cleveland Browns, Stroud expressed gratitude for his teammates. He pointed out that the team’s collective effort and complementary play made the team formidable and challenging to beat.

Fans are eagerly anticipating whether he can guide his team to the Super Bowl, especially after the recent win. If the Texans take it game-by-game, this could be the first time Houston fans get to see their team in the Super Bowl. What a proud moment that would be, right?