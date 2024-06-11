CJ Stroud Uses 1 Year NFL Fame to Advocate for Prison Reform Amidst Father’s Incarceration

Despite being relatively new to the NFL, CJ Stroud has shown immense composure and maturity so far. What surprised many, however, is his self-awareness of his privileges as a franchise QB. The Texans star knows the power of his influence and fame and has time and time again used it for social welfare, especially prison reform, a topic close to his heart. The latest example of him using his influence correctly came at the California Assembly.

Hours ago, California Assembly member Damon Connolly took to “X” to share a photograph with Stroud, where he revealed that the NFL QB today made the best use of his opportunity on the Assembly Floor.

According to Connolly, Stroud used his limited time on the floor to raise awareness about flaws in the American criminal justice system and urged the legislators for prison reforms.

“It was an honour to help welcome [NFL] Rookie of the Year and California native [CJ Stroud] to the Assembly Floor! CJ Stroud has used his platform to raise awareness for injustices in our criminal justice system and advocate for prison reform. It was great to have him on the floor,” posted Damon Connolly on “X”

However, this is not the first time that the Ohio State alum has chosen to speak on this topic. In previous interviews, the star QB didn’t shy away from highlighting how inmates have to endure everything undesirable in the prison cell, from rats to roaches, as reported by AS. Earlier this year, he also made an audacious comment on the criminal justice system of America by calling the entire system corrupt.

But where does a star rookie like Stroud gather the courage to make such serious comments on such complex topics? The answer lies in his family. For those out of the loop, Stroud’s father was sentenced to prison for 38 years when the QB was a teenager.

CJ Stroud Had a Tough Childhood

Back when Stroud was just 13 years old, his father, Coleridge Bernard Stroud III, was convicted of charges of “carjacking, kidnapping, robbery, evading an officer with reckless driving, and misdemeanor sexual battery.”

The barrage of charges, along with his father being a repeat offender, meant that a hefty prison tenure was on the cards, and unfortunately for Stroud, the worse happened. Despite the absence of his father, the QB’s mother raised him and his three siblings to the best of her capabilities.

Stroud, in this period, kept his head to the ground and focused on sports while distancing himself from his father. Luckily for him, his years of hard work and struggles finally paid off last year when the Texans signed Stroud up. While things seemed to have gotten better between Stroud and his father, the QB has time and time again clarified that his interest in prison reforms isn’t solely because of his father.

“I didn’t want to make this public, but our criminal justice system isn’t right, and it’s something that I need to probably be a little more vocal about, because what he’s going through is not right. I think just letting it be known that it’s not just my dad’s situation, but the whole criminal justice system is corrupt,” the Texans QB said earlier this year.

Regardless of what his motives are, Stroud is definitely setting a standard for fellow NFL players on how to make the best use of their voice and privilege. The abject conditions at prison and corruption in the justice system are challenges faced worldwide, and it’s commendable to see the Texans QB speaking about them. Here’s hoping he inspires more people in this cause and forces a change in the system.