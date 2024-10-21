CJ Stroud’s Mother Reacts After Texans QB Scoffs at His MVP Discussions

CJ Stroud has been having an impressive season, with just a few thorns in his side. The Houston Texans’ star is the driving force behind the team’s 5-2 record, placing them at the top of the AFC South division. However, even with his strong performance, Stroud prefers not to get caught up in present admiration, as opinions can swiftly change. And his mother is standing beside him, applauding his strong convictions.

After the Texans incurred their 2nd loss out of 7 games, Stroud seemed to be a bit shaken up. The generational talent was having an off day and even the fans could see it when he finished the game against the Packers with a 47.6% completion rate and recorded only 86 passing yards.

But that was only just one game! He’s been fantastic the entire season, thus the star quarterback remained a frontrunner for the MVP award. Yet, Stroud hasn’t batted an eye at these odds and predictions, saying,

“They love me this week… They’ll hate me next week.”

Reposting a X post about Stroud’s quotes, Kim expressed her support and wrote, “Period! Keep fighting! Love you Texans.”

Period! Keep fighting! Love you Texans https://t.co/pS6fjlLrOw — Kim Stroud (@KimStroud510) October 21, 2024

After the close loss at the hands of the Packers, Stroud seems to have only one goal in mind, which is to hoist the Super Bowl trophy. Anything other than that is just white noise. But what did Stroud have to say about his struggles against the Packers?

CJ Stroud reacts to his worst game of the season

Since Stroud’s usual spells on the gridiron didn’t seem to work against Green Bay, the Texans relied solely on the rushing attack, which totaled 142 yards on 33 carries. Additionally, Joe Mixon came through for the team, caught 25 out of 33 carries, and scored 2 touchdowns.

On the other side of the spectrum, Stroud threw for just 86 yards last weekend and completed only 10 out of his 21 passes. This is obviously not something the star quarterback had hoped for. Reflecting on the loss, he said in a post-game presser:

“A lot of things didn’t go right offensively. We just really didn’t get in a rhythm early. We missed some opps (opportunities). I thought we ran the ball really well, but just weren’t clicking in the passing game.”

The Packers’ game will end up being a lesson to Stroud and hopefully, he can redeem himself against their next opponents on 27th October — the Indianapolis Colts, who are the closest contenders for the AFC South top seed behind Houston.

With that being said, C.J. Stroud is a vital part of the Texans and though he was a bit too disappointed in himself, it would serve him well if he maintains his laser focus on the Super Bowl and nothing else.