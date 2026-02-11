“Claire, We Are Sorry”: Will Compton Says George Kittle’s Wife Is Not Happy With Him and Taylor Lewan About a 2025 Interview

George Kittle’s wife, Claire, is apparently not happy with two former NFL players and blames them for her husband’s season-ending injury last year. And one of those two players is Will Compton, who shared that Kittle texted him recently, telling him that it all started with a question he asked back in 2025.

But what exactly did Compton ask the 49ers tight end? Compton, who hosts the Bussin’ With the Boys podcast with Taylor Lewan, loves to ask his football-playing guests a question about sacrificing one’s manhood to win a Super Bowl. They asked Mike Vrabel the same thing a few years ago, and the clip went completely viral.

Well, during Kittle’s interview, they were gearing up for that question. But the tight end immediately informed them that he wouldn’t cut off his appendage to win the Big Game. So, Compton switched it up. “And I was like, ‘Would you go on IR the last week of the season if it meant the team could win the Super Bowl?’ And he was like, ‘Yes,’” Compton shared.

Of course, we all know how Kittle’s season ended this year. He tore his Achilles tendon in the NFC Divisional Round and had to watch from the sidelines as the 49ers got walloped by the Seattle Seahawks. It’s almost as though Compton’s question came true, except the 49ers didn’t get the ultimate prize in return.

And that’s why Claire blames the podcasting duo for her husband’s unfortunate injury.

“I don’t know why she’s mad at me; the football gods obviously didn’t deliver their end of the bargain. He sent me the clip and said, ‘Yeah, you guys are on her sh*t list.’ That’s fair. But if I could pass the blame, I’d put that on the football gods,” Compton said.

However, Kittle’s response to the question in 2025 didn’t exactly match up with how he got injured. He said that he would go on IR in Week 16, not during the playoffs.

Regardless, Lewan felt bad about his co-host’s question, especially given that they had 49ers RB Christian McCaffrey on the show, who watched Kittle go down in person. That’s why he seemingly pushed Compton to apologize and take the blame off the football gods.

“Hand up. Don’t blame the gods. That’s on us,” Compton said. “Claire, we are sorry.”

At the end of the day, it was just supposed to be a fun segment that the podcasting crew does with all of their guests. But they ended up tempting fate, and it became somewhat true. It’s a nightmare scenario for Compton that he simply has to take on the chin.

It’s likely that we won’t see George or Claire Kittle on their show anytime soon. Or maybe we will, and they will all be able to laugh it off. We’ll put a pin in this one and revisit it if anything comes up.