Clay Matthews Backs Chiefs Over Texans Due to Andy Reid’s “Tickling Tonsils” Comment

Tonight is a must-win game for the Kansas City Chiefs. They take on the Houston Texans in a Sunday Night Football matchup that should get the pressure pumping. Former linebacker Clay Matthews thinks they can win, and he’s pointing to a viral Andy Reid comment as his main reason why.

Advertisement

The Chiefs are 6-6 and have lost three of their last four games. As of now, they’re 10th in the AFC playoff picture, on the outside looking in. The Texans, meanwhile, are 7-5 and in 8th place. They’ve even won four straight, but like the Chiefs, they are looking to push themselves into the playoff picture with another win.

That’s why tonight’s game is massive for both sides. And when the Bussin’ with the Boys squad predicted the outcome, hosts Taylor Lewan and Will Compton backed the Texans due to their strong defense.

“The defense, dude, it’s the defense,” Lewan said. “I know that Texans’ offense hasn’t been really consistent. CJ [Stroud] is hurt for a little bit. Mills comes in, handles business, leans on his defense quite a bit. I expect the Texans’ offense to get better.”

Houston’s defense has certainly been superb this season. They’ve allowed the least amount of points in the NFL with 198. They’ve also allowed the least amount of yards per game, are top ten in sacks as a team, and have a plus-9 turnover margin.

Regardless of the elite defense, though, Matthews sees the Chiefs winning. He believes that Reid’s recent comments are going to fire up the squad.

“We’re gonna try to tickle your tonsils on every play in every game,” Reid told reporters on Monday.

The comments were strange and mysterious. It sounded like Reid was trying to express that the Chiefs aren’t messing around anymore, but he delivered them hilariously. Matthews, however, loved the remarks so much that he used them as his reason for why the Chiefs are going to win today.

“I like the Chiefs… Just something about Andy Reid talking about tickling tonsils, like he’s going to win these next four, five games, whatever it is. I mean, one of the greatest coaches, and he’s making claims like that. I love it,” said the former LB.

It’ll be a tough road ahead for the Chiefs, and they need to be perfect from here on out. But anything is possible with this team, and it wouldn’t be surprising to see them turn it on down the stretch. At the very least, Reid is sure to force the issue on offense.

After Houston this week, KC takes on the LA Chargers at home. Then they head to Tennessee to take on the Titans, only to turn around four days later and face the Denver Broncos on Christmas Day. If they can win all four of those games, an easy Week 18 victory against the Las Vegas Raiders awaits them.

The real question is whether an 11-6 record will be good enough to get the Chiefs into the playoffs. As good as that record sounds, the AFC is top-heavy, and 12 wins might be the barrier for entry this year. But we’ll see how it all shakes out after this week.