“We’re Already Like WWE SmackDown”: Kylie Kelce Gets Hilarious About Having a Son with Jason Kelce

Raising sons is a whole different experience compared to raising daughters. Boys tend to be rough and tumble, reckless, and often find themselves in trouble. They love to break things, blow stuff up, and push boundaries. Brothers interact in a way that’s far more chaotic than the more measured dynamic often seen between sisters—and if you need proof, just look at Jason and Travis Kelce.

Their childhood was nothing short of chaos. Their mother, Donna Kelce, had her hands full managing the mayhem that came with raising two high-energy boys. She likely deserved sainthood for surviving it. There are tales of Jason tossing knives into the air while Travis stood nearby, or the time they drove their parents’ station wagon straight into the garage door. And that’s just scratching the surface.

With stories like those, it’s no surprise that Kylie Kelce, Jason’s wife, isn’t exactly eager to have a son. She and Jason have four daughters, and she’s more than grateful for the peace that brings. She and the girls fill their home with calm, quiet mornings as they sit and enjoy breakfast together. If she had a couple of boys instead, she jokes, they’d already be wrestling in the living room, turning it into a WWE ring.

These days, Kylie gets to enjoy simple pleasures like doing a crossword or watching birds outside—activities that would be impossible with two rowdy boys tearing through the house.

” There was one point when I had my third, and my mother-in-law was like, ‘Three girls still better than two boys.”. I was like Donna from the stories you’ve told me, it seems like it. There are mornings where we’re sitting down to start our day, eating a little bit of cereal, and coloring, and I’m like, ” There is no f***in way boy houses do this”. We’re already like WWE SmackDown,” Kylie said.

Some might assume Jason wishes for a son, especially given his background—growing up with a brother and spending his adult life in the male-dominated world of football. But Kylie believes the opposite: Jason needs to be surrounded by girls. She sees it as a refreshing balance to the testosterone-filled environments he has always known.

Of course, she’s well aware that this peace may not last forever. As their daughters grow up and eventually hit their teenage years, they will bring a whole new kind of chaos, marked by hormonal shifts, emotional turbulence, and the challenges that come with puberty. And when that time comes, Jason might just realize that raising daughters can be just as wild in its own way.

Jason and Kylie Kelce have four daughters together. The first one and the oldest, Wyatt Elizabeth Kelce, was born in 2019. The second one in the line is Elliotte Ray Kelce. whom they lovingly call Ellie. She is four years old. Their third daughter, Bennett Llewellyn Kelce, came into this world a couple of weeks after Jason’s loss in the Super Bowl in 2023.

Their youngest one was born a couple of months ago, and they named her Finnley “Finn” Anne Kelce, turning their family of five into six.