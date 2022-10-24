Youngest NFL Coach: Only Three NFL Coaches Started Their Stints Before Turning 32

Oct 16, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay reacts in the second half against the Carolina Panthers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Along with Sean McVay, only two other coaches hold the record for taking up the head coach job before turning 32.

Being the head coach of an NFL team is not an easy job. You don’t generally get the credit when your team does well, but you do get destroyed when your team fails.

Many call it a thankless job but looking at the amount of money NFL coaches generally make, not many would say no if they ever get a chance to coach an NFL team.

Moreover, the amount of pressure the coaches carry on their shoulders is hard to imagine. This is why, experience plays a major part in getting a head coach job. Several franchises hunt for experienced coaches who had already been in tough positions at different levels.

Sean McVay is Currently The Youngest NFL Coach

However, there are a few franchises who don’t shy away from giving young coaches a go and the tactic has paid off many times. At this instance, the youngest coach in the NFL is defending champion Sean McVay.

The Los Angeles Rams haven’t had the best of starts to this season due to various factors. However, no one can deny that they made all the right choices last season which eventually allowed them to win the championship.

The credit for making those tough choices last year has to go to McVay. At 30 years and 11 months of age, McVay became the youngest coach in the history of the league back in 2017. Till now, no other coach has been able to break the record.

Before McVay got the job, the record for the youngest NFL coach belonged to Lane Kiffin. Lane joined the Oakland Raiders in 2007 when he was 31 years and 8 months old. He is currently with the Ole Miss Rebels.

Apart from McVay and Kiffin, the only other man to coach an NFL team before turning 32 is Harland Svare. Harland was 31 years and 11 months old when he took the head coach job for the LA Rams way back in 1962.

He stayed with the team till 1965. Svare left the mortal world in April 2020 at 89 years of age.

