Cleveland Browns Elf Logo: Why Is The Browns Midfield Logo An Elf?

The Cleveland Browns are taking on the Cincinnati Bengals in a highly anticipated divisional matchup, and if you’re watching the game, you may have noticed something different.

Cleveland and Cincinnati have always played some interesting games against each other. The Bengals have had the superior team in recent years when you compare rosters, but they haven’t been able to find much success against a weaker Cleveland side.

Last year’s Super Bowl contending squad lost to the Browns both times they played, including a blowout 41-16 win. This year, the Bengals are hopeful they can turn the tide around.

Cincinnati is experiencing some Super Bowl hangover. After starting the year 1-2, the Bengals have come back strong, winning 3 out of their last 4 games to sit at 4-3 right now. However, the job isn’t complete. In a competitive AFC North and AFC, the Bengals will need a lot more to make it back to where they were last year.

Cleveland Browns Elf Logo: Browns Midfield Logo

The Browns have gone with a unique look for their home games this year. From a fan vote, the Browns have decided to keep the running Brownie logo at midfield for their games this year.

This is the first time they’ve had a midfield logo since 2016. Who is Brownie the Elf? Well, Brownie is Cleveland’s official mascot dating back to 1946.

However, owner Art Modell hated the logo and retired it. “My first official act as owner of the Browns,” Modell said in 1961, “will be to get rid of that little f—er.”

However, Brownie is back now due to popular demand.

“I don’t know what to think about it,” Myles Garrett said, surprised the team had an elf logo. “It’s original, it’s unique. But I’ve always been more of a fan of the dog. I mean, we’re the Dawg Pound, but we’ve got an elf?

Browns vs. Bengals

The Browns currently lead the Bengals 8-0. As always, these teams play each other competitively, and more often than not, the Browns find a way to pull out an upset.

Could they do it again tonight?

