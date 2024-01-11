Coach Antonio Pierce Hugging 45+ Fans Could Be the Tipping Point for His Interim Run

Aug 26, 2022; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders linebackers coach Antonio Pierce watches from the sidelines against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium. The Raiders defeated the Patriots 23-6. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

It didn’t take much for Antonio Pierce to become a fan-favorite head coach in Nevada. He was a linebacker coach before being asked to fill Josh McDaniels‘ shoes, who barely left a mark during his two-year stint as the head coach of the franchise. After a 3-5 record this season, McDaniel was given the boot, and Pierce got a chance to prove himself.

With a 5-4 record and a team that is willing to ‘run through a wall’ for him, Pierce appears to have done his part. While experts and fans alike feel that he should be given another shot next season, it seems highly likely since Mark Davis has made it known that he’s keeping other options open. But did it stop fans from rallying behind the interim head coach?

Since his introduction as interim head coach early in the season, Antonio Pierce has been all about fan culture. This commitment was evident from his first press conference when he proudly declared himself a Raider. Born and raised in Crompton, LA, he grew up with the Raiders spirit resonating in the Coliseum in L.A. He embraced the culture, aligning himself with N.W.A. and donning Raiders hats.

Jumping at the opportunity to work with the Raiders, Pierce felt it was the perfect fit because he was born into the mentality. These sentiments resonated strongly with the Raiders Nation. His connection with the fanbase only deepened when he spontaneously stopped his car on his way to the stadium. He apparently embraced over 45 fans, and they responded by loudly chanting his name.

Despite lacking coaching experience in the NFL, he has demonstrated an ability to extract the best from the players on the team and has also proven adept at managing situations effectively. The Raiders boast a talented roster with players who are capable of performing at the elite level. Perhaps Pierce is the missing piece that the Raiders need.

However, Mark Davis and the organization are aligned in their desire to explore other options, as they plan to conduct interviews and take their time in the decision-making process. Despite the overwhelming majority favoring Pierce as their HC next season, some dissenting voices argue for a coach with a strong resume, such as Harbaugh.

Antonio Pierce’s Winning Record Sparks Debate

Antonio Pierce concluded the season with a record above .500, securing 5 wins out of 9 games. When Mark Davis elevated him, he expressed the need for a leader, not just a manager, to steady the ship. According to Davis, Pierce has fulfilled that vision. The Raiders secured notable wins against their division rivals — the Chiefs and the Chargers. Davis has commended AP for doing a fine job. However, like some fans, he hasn’t made up his mind regarding the next season’s vision and intends to keep all his options open. He said,

“I have to go through the process of interviews, setting up interviews and then letting you know what we’re doing,” as per ESPN.

The majority of fans feel he has done a good job and deserves a shot because he embodies the Raiders way. But like Davis, many also want the organization to explore the options and want a different name with a better resume. One of the fans said, “Needs to be the HC next year”

This fan wrote, “I hope he gets HC. He and the Raiders deserve it.” Another chimed in and said, “Man AP is a Raider! No need to look any further. If Mark Davis doesn’t see that, then it’s not a Raiders coach we need but a Raider owner.” Someone commented, “And Mark Davis still wants Harbaugh. Unbelievable.” A fan remarked, “He’s a God. Davis would be nuts to replace him after how hard these guys played for him.” A fan stated, “Love him! But hire Harbaugh. AP should be second option.” This user wrote, “Don’t make you a HC. Harbaugh please.” Others said, “Who cares lol. How about you win some games.”

Following their season-finale victory over the Broncos, the Raiders finished 2nd in the AFC West division with an 8-9 record. Despite falling short of making the playoffs, there is optimism surrounding the franchise. The team boasts skilled players like Maxx Crosby, who recorded 14.5 sacks.

With the right recruitment, especially in areas like QB, the team could very well be contenders for the playoffs next season. Players like LSU’s Heisman winner, Jayden Daniels, might very well fill that void. Interestingly, Pierce coached Daniels at Arizona State from 2019 to 2021.