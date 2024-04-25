Coach Prime Says “Discipline is 2 Minutes Late For Me” to Give a Reality Check to CU Buffs Athletes

Coach Prime a.k.a Deion Sanders has always been a pinnacle of coaching with discipline and hard work at the core of his philosophy. He has made it clear to the world that he is a coach who can harness talent through his rigorous methods that ultimately develop athletes. Interestingly enough, Coach Prime is one of those rare coaches who helps their athletes develop as individuals beyond the gridiron, with his philosophy of inculcating habits from the game into life. Moreover, he recently made his definitions of discipline and his expectations from his Colorado players clear.

While appearing on the Pre-Game Show, the ex-Dallas Cowboy spoke about his definitions of discipline with the host of the show. He went on to explain the core tenets of his philosophy. Prime explained how discipline isn’t only the stereotypical view that people have of it.

He elaborated that discipline isn’t just refraining from going out to partying or being an average college student. To him, discipline has more to do with the smaller day-to-day functioning a player maintains. While on the show, Sanders spoke about the importance of being on time to your commitments. He spoke about how the rule of being on time is paramount to him. He said,

“Discipline is discipline. I mean discipline is, two minutes late for me, I don’t care how many minutes, late is late. You didn’t come on time when the whole team could be here. Three guys can’t that mean who’s wrong, [is] the whole team wrong for sneaking in there, please? And those things matter so much.”

In his way, he accentuated what discipline means to him. Moreover, throughout the Pre-Game Show Sanders emphasized the importance of being disciplined as an athlete. Interestingly, it seems like there might have been a message in there for his current Colorado players.

Deion Sanders’ Message For His Players

While on the show, Sanders also spoke about what his young group of players need. He spoke highly about how they have a lot of the tools they require to succeed. However, he also spoke about what might be missing from their program as of now. Furthermore, he accentuated how much he cares for his players and how he wants them to have the best of the best.

During the Pre-Game Show, went on to say,

“We’re close. We’re still person here and there you know very vital people here and there. But often times you can’t afford that yet. You can’t afford that person’s fee yet so that comes to winning. So once you win you can say okay let me add this here because this is going to enhance these young men so much more. Let me add this here but when it comes to facilities, academic commitment to excellence, mentorship, and everything that they need to be successful they have it. I just want them to get that gold package.”

While making his expectations crystal clear once more, Coach Prime showcased how much of his disciplinary expectations are for the players’ benefit.