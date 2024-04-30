Ezekiel Elliot Reunion Draws Boston Shaquille O’Neal Comparisons From NFL World

After a stint with the New England Patriots in 2023, star running back Ezekiel Elliott is making a comeback to his former team, the Dallas Cowboys. Drafted fourth overall in 2016, Elliott had a stellar seven-season run with the Cowboys. However, his return to the Cowboys is drawing criticism from some fans who argue that his prime years in the league have passed, questioning the team’s decision to re-sign him.

The Dallas Cowboys on April 29, signed a 1-year, $3 million deal with Ezekiel Elliot. Since the news broke out, NFL fans are confused as they don’t see any reason why the franchise chose him over some other young running back. Elliot has a good bonding with Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, but the veteran running back is aging and will turn 29 in July.

While the fans are questioning his age, they are concerned whether he will be made a starting running back of the team in the upcoming season. Moreover, some fans are comparing his return to the basketball legend Shaquille O’Neal‘s last NBA season, where his performance declined from his peak years.

Shaq in 2010, signed with Celtics where he averaged 9.2 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.1 blocks in 37 games. Following which he decided to retire from the league after playing 21 seasons in the NBA.

Just as Shaq had a short stint with the Boston Celtics at the age of 38, Elliott is returning to the Dallas Cowboys at a later stage in his career. Fans are worrying that Elliott may not perform at the same level he did during his prime with the Cowboys.

Ezekiel Elliott’s Homecoming

However, some Ezekiel Elliott’s fans are also thrilled about his return to Dallas, reuniting with his old friend Dak Prescott. In his seven seasons with the Cowboys, Elliott played in 102 out of 103 games, rushing 2,065 times for 8,904 yards and scoring 71 touchdowns. He earned three Pro Bowl nods and was once named to the All-Pro First Team.

During his one year with the New England Patriots, Ezekiel Elliott’s performance wasn’t as thrilling. He only started in five games, rushing for 642 yards and scoring three touchdowns. While the Patriots might not have utilized him fully, the Cowboys clearly felt his absence last season, wasting no time in bringing him back. Whether he will shine this season remains uncertain, but it will be fun to see him back in his familiar Cowboys uniform.