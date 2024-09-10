Colin Cowherd Declares Matthew Stafford a Better Passer Than Patrick Mahomes and Other Top QBs

The Detroit Lions might have won yesterday’s game, but it was Matthew Stafford who won all the hearts with his performance! The Rams quarterback even executed a spectacular no-look pass, wowing the fans and analysts alike. Immediately coined as “the throw of the year,” the play had Colin Cowherd declaring the best thrower in the league, even surpassing Patrick Mahomes.

“Nobody throws a prettier football, including Mahomes, than Matt Stafford,” said Cowherd on the latest episode of The Herd. The broadcaster then urged the young QBs to observe how a true playmaker gets the job done (almost), highlighting how Stafford overcame all odds with pure skills.

And he came close to winning it all too, essentially carrying the offense on his shoulders. As Cowherd explained:

“On the road; one of the louder stadiums; pass, rush everywhere; missing your tackles; three missing offensive linemen; your top corners are out. And Matt Stafford put that franchise on his shoulders last night against a great football team and nearly pulled it out.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Herd (@theherd)

All this praise for Stafford isn’t unwarranted in the slightest. The pressure was mounting on the Rams as the fourth quarter ticked away. With the quarterback backed into a corner and two offensive linemen missing, things looked bleak for Los Angeles.

But the veteran pulled off the impossible, throwing a vintage no-look pass on the 3rd down, while being tackled by three defenders, right into the hands of wide receiver Demarcus Robinson.

That said, it wasn’t just Cowherd who was awestruck by Stafford’s throw! Fans also flooded social media to gush about the picture-perfect play, including the QB’s wife, Kelly!

After boos from Detroit, Matthew Stafford’s throw has fans amazed

Despite the Rams’ 26-20 loss, Stafford was showered with praises online, with many calling him “GOAT” and one internet user predicting it to be a “top 5 throw this season.”

On the other hand, some were quick to point out that Stafford still came away with a loss, suggesting that the hype should be focused on Jared Goff instead. See for yourselves:

However, the quarterback’s better half wasn’t shy of showing her unwavering support. Kelly reposted a clip of the throw on her Instagram story bearing the caption, “How did Stafford even see this?” She even added an adorable comment on the post that read: “Seriously dude, you’re insane.”

Amidst the buzz around Stafford’s throw, a fan also threw light on the boos the Rams signal-caller had to endure earlier in the game:

Always appreciated him and his toughness. Sad to see him not at least get a respectful clap from the crowd. Or maybe not “boo” him. Wish he could’ve had this coach and team when he was in Detroit. — Samuel White (@SquirrellySam) September 9, 2024

That said, when asked if he was bothered by the atmosphere in Detroit, which resembled last year’s, Stafford responded, “I am, yeah,” followed by, “It’s fine with me.”

The Rams are set to play their second game on the road on Sep 15, where they will face the Arizona Cardinals.