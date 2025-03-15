Colin Cowherd Explains Why the Giants Are a Better Fit for Aaron Rodgers Than the Steelers

Aaron Rodgers, perhaps predictably, has taken longer than all other half-decent quarterbacks to make up his mind during this free agency cycle. His indecisiveness is keeping Russell Wilson on the board too, as the two teams that are hoping to sign Rodgers consider Wilson a backup plan if they don’t land the 41-year-old.

Those two teams are the New York Giants and the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Giants, one would think, might offer a little bit more money as well as a large market for a big personality. However, they are clearly in the midst of a rebuild. That means Rodgers can forget about having a better season than the sorry one he just had with that other N.Y. team.

The Steelers, meanwhile, could offer a decent salary and a much better chance at winning. Not to mention that WR duo of George Pickens and DK Metcalf. Pittsburgh is reportedly patiently waiting for Rodgers to make his decision before they move on to other options. Many think a 41-year-old should go to the win-now team (Pittsburgh) rather than the rebuilding one (Giants). Colin Cowherd, however, does not agree.

Cowherd argues that the Giants would be a much better landing spot for Rodgers in 2025. According to him, they simply fit better—the team has the necessary weapons to generate solid offensive production, protect the quarterback’s blindside, and provide reliable pass-catchers. What more could he ask for?

“Aaron Rodgers should go to the Giants. Better left tackle, offensive coach, great weapon. You’ll have more power, and the rosters aren’t that different. Pittsburgh doesn’t have a left tackle, the Giants do… I think the Giants have more pieces that work for Aaron. Offensive coach, young star receiver, excellent left tackle. I would sign with the New York Giants,” the analyst said on The Herd.

Cowherd does make some good points. New York’s left tackle, Andrew Thomas, was a 2022 All-Pro, and he’s continued to be reliable on the blind side in the years since. However, a lot of Cowherd’s reasoning for Rodgers heading to N.Y. seemed to also stem from the fact that he simply didn’t believe Mike Tomlin was a good coach any longer.

“Tomlin’s a motivator. But when does motivating not work? In the playoffs, because everyone’s motivated. You don’t need motivation, you need analytics, you need circumstantial greatness, situational brilliance,” Cowherd said.

“The Steelers have lost 3+ games in a row late in the year. Why is this? Because as the game has gotten smarter and more offensive, the motivating defensive coach, that stuff wears out by December.”

“The Giants have more pieces that work for Aaron Rodgers than the Steelers”@colincowherd on where Rodgers should sign pic.twitter.com/SA64oAVslc — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) March 14, 2025

Tomlin has had his troubles in recent postseasons, it’s true. But the idea that those “rah-rah” motivational coaches are being phased out doesn’t really make sense when you look at the success the Detroit Lions have had under the best motivator in the game in Dan Campbell.

Either way, Cowherd makes a good case for the Giants there. But, it could turn out that neither the Giants nor the Steelers land the big fish. According to NFL insider Michael Silver, Rodgers is still holding out hope for a Brett Favre finish to his career with the Minnesota Vikings.

Aaron Rodgers hopes to sign with the Vikings, per @MikeSilver. — Underdog NFL (@Underdog__NFL) March 15, 2025

The Vikings would be the best team of the three, by a long shot, so it makes sense Aaron Rodgers wants to hear from them first. If he does sign in Minnesota, Russell Wilson is going to become the most popular man in Pittsburgh and New York very quickly.