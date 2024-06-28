“Pat Had the Stronger Arm”: MVS Compares Patrick Mahomes & Aaron Rodgers, Having Played With Both QBs

Only a select few NFL athletes can boast of having shared locker rooms with Aaron Rodgers, Patrick Mahomes, and Josh Allen. Bills WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling is one among them, or will be when the 2024 season starts. However, when asked about who had a stronger arm between Mahomes and Rodgers, with whom he has spent the last six years playing, the two-time Super Bowl champ interestingly chose the former.

Appearing on “The Herd with Colin Cowherd,” MVS was asked to pick the superior between Mahomes and Rodgers for their deep ball throwing abilities. In response, the WR made it clear that comparing them is difficult thanks to the different skill sets they possess.

The star wideout, however, picked Mahomes simply because he played with the Chiefs QB in his prime, unlike Rodgers, with whom he shared the locker room in 2017.

While MVS did admit that Aaron Rodgers is as accurate as it gets, he still picked his Chiefs teammate for his stronger arm, with the disclaimer that both possess different skill sets.

“I think they both had different skill sets… I got Aaron in year 17, I got Pat in year six, so you know, obviously, Pat had the stronger arm when it came to it. But Aaron was just so pinpoint with everything that he did… the skill sets were just so different but those two guys, man, it was great to be a part of that,” Valdes-Scantling said.

It’s interesting to see the wideout sing glowing praises for Patrick Mahomes, despite now playing for the Bills as a teammate of QB Josh Allen. But such is the greatness of Mahomes that even your rivals are your fans first, then foes.

The Bills Mafia, however, won’t be a fan of their latest acquisition singing praises for a player who crushed their Super Bowl aspirations earlier this year. Luckily for them, Valdes-Scantling has the potential to help the Bills finally go all the way this season.

Is MVS the Final Piece in the Bills’ Puzzle to Help Defeat Patrick Mahomes & Co.?

The AFC East champs saw their Super Bowl dreams shatter when Patrick Mahomes & Co. eked out a narrow 27-24 win. One of the biggest factors behind the Bills’ narrow loss was the inability of their receiver room to convert the throws from Allen to touchdowns. And this is where MVS can prove to be a game-changer.

For starters, the South Florida alum is a seasoned veteran, having played for some of the best teams and alongside top players of the last decade. Moreover, the star receiver is a multiple-time Super Bowl winner and is coming fresh from delivering two impressive seasons for Kansas City.

For context, Valdes-Scantling, in the last two seasons, caught 63 passes in the regular season for 1,003 yards and 3 touchdowns. The numbers get even better in the playoffs, as he managed to tally 15 passes for 250 yards along with three touchdowns in the past two championship seasons.

Safe to say, adding MVS to the team gives the Bills a proven winner and a veteran who knows how to weasel past sturdy defenses like that of the Chiefs. Fans will, therefore, be excited to see if the former Chiefs wideout can finally help Josh Allen & Co. end the Mahomes-led Chiefs’ reign.