Russell Wilson Reveals Who Will Get To Deliver the Pregame Speech Between Him and Jameis Winston

The New York Giants’ quarterback room might just be the most entertaining one in the NFL right now. Not due to a viral clip or any other drama, but because of the sheer overload of personalities in the room. Russell Wilson, Jameis Winston, Tommy DeVito, and rookie Jaxson Dart — this is a lineup that resembles a reality show cast more than a depth chart.

And when the Giants recently dropped photos of all four at OTAs, many immediately asked one hilarious but totally fair question: who in that room is doing the pregame speeches?

A thought so intriguing that Carmelo Anthony posed the same question to Russell Wilson. “First of all, ain’t nobody going to talk like Jameis, man. Jameis is a legend with those,” Wilson said, laughing.

Winston, of course, has long been famous—and sometimes memed—for his energetic, God-filled, wildly unpredictable pregame speeches. From “Eat a W” to full-blown locker room sermons, Jameis Winston has made pregame talks part of his brand. “He’s 100% go, all day. It’s just fun, man,” Russ said during a recent episode of 7PM in Brooklyn with Carmelo Anthony.

But the answer wasn’t just about who gets to talk. It was also rooted in respect. “Jameis is awesome,” Wilson said. “Great teammate. Humble. Works hard. Passionate about the game. Wants to do it the right way… It’s been fun, man.”

According to the Super Bowl winner, his respect for Winston isn’t something newfound because their history goes way back. “We’ve been close since his Florida State days,” Wilson said, recalling how they spent hours talking about life and football during Pro Bowl week in Florida. “To see how God works through him and how he sees the game… man, he just cracks me up.”

That said, the rest of the Giants’ QB room is equally unique. Russell Wilson described it best when he called DeVito “the Italian Stallion,” joking that “he knows every girl in the city and runs every restaurant.” He praised Jaxson Dart as “a young stud” who’s “serious about his business.”

But when it comes to commanding the locker room before kickoff, Wilson knows his role: follow Jameis. “There’s no speeches like Jameis,” he said. “None.”

And really, that’s what makes this Giants room so intriguing. You’ve got legends, personalities, young guns, and local icons all in one room — but when the moment comes, even Russell Wilson knows who’s holding the mic.