Jonathan Owens Shares Heartfelt Message for Wife Simone Biles Before Flying Off To Paris

Simone Biles is currently having the time of her life in Paris, dazzling everyone at the Olympics. However, her husband, Jonathan Owens, is yet to join and witness her on the world stage for the first time. Still, distance hasn’t stopped Owens from giving Biles the queen treatment she deserves. Recently his heartfelt message became the talk of the town, reminding everyone just how adorable this athletic power couple is.

Jonathan Owens made a special appearance on “Good Morning Football” where he shared a touching message for his wife.

“Baby, I can’t wait to see you,” he said with a big smile. “A couple more days, and I’ll be there. So congrats and keep going. Good luck, baby… I love you so much.”

As expected, the crew on Good Morning Football couldn’t help but gush over the couple, as they shouted in unison showing their admiration and awe for the two. Fans also took to social media to share their love for the couple, with many calling Owens’ message the sweetest thing they’ve seen in a while.

This isn’t the first time Jonathan Owens has melted hearts with his support for Simone. Over the past few months, before Biles jetted off to Paris, Owens tried his best to be the perfect husband.

However, he has done more than adulation for Biles. Not only did he help her overcome her struggles with anxiety and the notorious “twisties,” a mental block that the gymnast suffered last time in mid-air, but Owens has also been her rock, and that is what he is planning to do in Paris as well.

Owens Ready to Join Biles at the Paris Olympics 2024

While Biles is making headlines with her incredible performances in Paris, her husband is gearing up to join her soon. Though he’s missing in action for now, he’s been keeping a close eye on Biles’ stunning routines from home.

Meanwhile, his commitments with the Chicago Bears have taken a back seat, though his team happily gave him a short break to support Biles. He’s been excused from training from July 29 to August 3, allowing him to miss the Bears’ preseason opener against the Houston Texans. In fact, coach Matt Eberflus even backed his decision, saying,

“We respect the Olympics. He’s supporting the one he loves the most. I think that’s so cool that he gets to do that, we welcome that.”

While Owens will catch Biles’ first two finals, he’ll head back to Bears’ camp on August 3, missing her final three events. Still, the fact that he’s making the effort to be there for his wife speaks volumes about their strong bond.