Colin Cowherd Uses Joe Burrow’s Example to Establish How Critical it Is for Teams to Take Michael Penix Jr. Seriously

Washington’s Michael Penix Jr has emerged as an intriguing quarterback prospect if not a top-ten pick material. However, concerns that have lingered over past injuries have resulted in many teams omitting him from the first round in the upcoming NFL draft. However, NFL Analyst Colin Cowherd believes that teams should not worry too much about selecting Penix Jr. in the draft, as his injury history should not be a major deterrent for them.

Advertisement

Michael Penix certainly has the skills that can breathe new life into struggling teams. During a recent episode of “The Herd with Colin Cowherd,” Colin cited how Penix’s influence on Washington can be replicated by teams like the Los Angeles Rams under Sean McVay or the Miami Dolphins under Mike McDaniel, particularly alongside a route runner like Tyreek Hill. He said:

“Then he’s pretty good at the end of his rookie year and then he gives you three excellent years on a rookie quarterback deal so you can stack the roster. You wouldn’t take that?” Colin added, “I know he was hurt in college, Joe Burrow was hurt in college and is perpetually hurt in the NFL. You think Cincinnati regrets drafting him?”

Advertisement

Colin Cowherd’s idea stressed Penix’s capacity to provide massive value for a franchise while still on a rookie contract. The comparisons to Joe Burrow arose due to concerns about the quarterback’s injury history.

Just like the Bengals harbor no regrets for drafting Burrow, as they understand his potential, teams can trust Penix to become one of the top quarterbacks in the league once he adjusts to the NFL environment.

Michael Penix Jr.’s status as an up-and-coming prospect is shadowed by his injury history. Apart from tearing his right ACL twice, he had several shoulder injuries, which had the teams second-guessing their decision.

However, despite these concerns, teams should keep in mind that the Washington Huskies quarterback became the first QB since Patrick Mahomes at Texas Tech to have consecutive seasons with more than 4,500 passing yards.

Advertisement

Examining Joe Burrow’s Injury History In Contrast to Michael Penix Jr.’s

Joe Burrow has established himself as one of the league’s best since making his NFL debut in 2020. However, the biggest challenge he faced was maintaining his health. Before Ohio State’s 2017 season, Burrow injured a bone in his throwing hand which eventually ended his season.

Even though this injury was Burrow’s first, it is considered one of the most significant ones of his career. A few years later, he even tore a cartilage in his ribcage, while playing for LSU Tigers.

Once Joe Burrow entered the NFL, his time was plagued by numerous injuries. From major tears in his knee ligaments and meniscus in his first season to later issues like hand dislocation, knee strains, and calf strains, things just kept taking unfortunate turns. These injuries have been a hindrance to Burrow’s ability to consistently excel on the field.

Michael Penix Jr.’s journey mirrors Joe Burrow’s toughness when faced with challenges, as he has also dealt with a series of injuries including ACL tears, shoulder injuries, and dislocations. Despite these obstacles, Penix has shown unwavering resolve to come back to the field and help his team succeed.

More so, Colin Cowherd was on point when he highlighted the fact that Penix’s injury history should not overshadow his potential as a top quarterback. Quite similar to the Bengals’ strong belief in Burrow despite his injury struggles.

Penix’s potential to make a lasting impression in the NFL is highlighted by his resilience and ability to overcome challenges. He is also extremely persevering, and his talent is more than worthy of an investment.