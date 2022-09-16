full
“Colin Kaepernick donates $1.75 million to the poor, gets ousted, while a white QB steals $5 million & NFL remains silent,” says human rights lawyer

Shubham Bhargav
| September 16, 2022 5:38 AM

Human Rights lawyer lashes out at NFL for ousting Colin Kaepernick for taking a knee but staying silent on Brett Favre’s welfare money scandal.

Brett Favre is one of the most renowned quarterbacks to ever play the game. However, lately he has made the headlines for all the wrong reasons.

Favre was named in a massive political scandal a while ago. Allegedly, governor Phil Bryant and Favre diverted millions that were meant to aid the poor families of Mississippi to create a volleyball stadium in a college where Favre’s daughter played.

As soon as new details about the case started emerging, NFL Twitter went completely bonkers and demanded the league to say something about the former Green Bay QB.

Recently, Qasim Rashid, a human rights lawyer and the host of the Qasim Rashid Show on the Sirius XM channel had his say on the Brett Favre saga.

Human Rights lawyer Qasim Rashid is not amused with NFL’s silence on Brett Favre welfare money case

Rashid compared how things are panning out with Favre to how everything transpired in the Colin Kaepernick controversy. He reminded everyone that the NFL lost its mind when Kaepernick, who actually donated $1.5 million to the poor, took a knee but is seemingly quite over Favre who cheated the poor and was involved in s*xual harassment scandals as well.

Qasim was hinting towards what had happened with Favre around a decade back. Two massage therapists had filed a lawsuit against him claiming that he had sent s*xually explicit texts to them.

The lawsuit was later settled but the terms of settlement were kept strictly confidential. Qasim hinted at the prevalence of racism in the way NFL handles controversial players.

The fact that Kaepernick donated to the poor but was seemingly ousted for making a gesture but Favre, a white QB, doesn’t receive direct backlash from the league even after getting involved in massive scandals is what Qasim is trying to communicate.

While many agreed to what Qasim said, a lot of NFL fans also reminded him that Deshaun Watson got away easy even when he was bombarded with tonnes of sexual harrasment cases. A few also suggested that the league doesn’t need to have a say about a QB who retired a while back.

All in all, the whole welfare money controversy has added another dark chapter to the Brett Favre story. On the other hand, Kaepernick, who once left no stone unturned in bashing the NFL is now looking to make a comeback in the league.

