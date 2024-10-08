Colin Kaepernick Fails to Sell $3.45 Million Condo in Taylor Swift’s Neighborhood, Offers Significant Discount

Colin Kaepernick has moved on from his New York condo, but no one is taking it off his hands. The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback purchased the property in Tribeca in 2017, the same year in which he played his last professional game against the Seattle Seahawks on 1st January. 7 years later, he has decided to bid adieu to both the lavish property and the memories that came along with it.

Initially, Kaepernick listed the property for a total amount of $3.45 million in April. However, he has since decided to reduce it to $3.35 million after not attracting any offers from potential buyers.

Colin Kaepernick’s Tribeca apartment condo is dope!! pic.twitter.com/tn7BQMnfWa — FootballinMyVeins (Kidding, it’s blood) (@nfl_rocky) October 8, 2024

The amenities within the condo include an open living space, remodeled bathrooms, custom closets, and a storage room, valued at approximately $250,000.

The condo also comes with a private parking garage, a gym, and an outdoor heated pool, as per realtor.com. From the pictures online, it’s evident that the condo has an abundance of windows and doors, ensuring a constant flow of natural light. Additionally, there is a door attendant in the building.

Interestingly, Kaepernick’s property is located in Tribeca, the same neighborhood where Taylor Swift owns three adjacent properties worth a staggering $47.7 million.

She purchased her first property in 2014, acquiring two adjacent penthouses for over $19.5 million. Later, in 2017 and 2018, she bought two more properties, effectively compiling a small block of her own in the neighborhood in Lower Manhattan.

Despite the significance of this neighborhood, Kaepernick seems to be struggling to find a buyer.

The decrease in value is just a minimal 3% price cut, but maybe that’s all it would take for a buyer to come knocking on the doors of the Kaepernicks. With that being said, the major price reduction will still not offset the inflation of today’s age.

Kaepernick’s price drop might not have been a smart idea

The former NFL star purchased this property in 2017 at the price of $3.21 million and initially chose to list it for $3.35 million, potentially garnering a tidy profit of $140,000. After not being appeased by the offers he’s received so far, Kaepernick made the decision to let go of the $100k in profit and is now almost selling it for the same price he bought it for.

Yet, the loss he’s incurring might be so much more than that. According to an Inflation Calculator, $3.21 million from 2017 is equivalent to over $4.12 million in 2024, resulting in a significant blow to his financial investments.

Thus, Kaepernick will be letting go of the house at a bargain price, but since there aren’t many suitors at the moment, this seems to be the best decision available to him.

Even with potentially losing the house at an underwhelming value, Kaepernick will continue to remain a star with a net worth of approximately $20 million.