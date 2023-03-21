Colin Kaepernick, Who Recently Accused His Parents of Perpetuating Racism, Was Once Called an “Anti-american Thug” by an Elementary School Principal

The former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick frequently made headlines for his civil rights activism after a fallout from his pro football career. There have been several instances in the past when he has been supported in large numbers; however, a section of them despised the athlete-turned-activist for his controversial comments. Especially the recent ones where he accused his white adoptive parents of perpetuating racism.

While it has now become a hot topic on social media, one of the old incidents has resurfaced. It dates back to 2018 when an elementary school principal called Kaepernick an “Anti-American” thug. The situation was quite dramatic back then, inviting prominent personalities to react.

When people United for Kaepernick’s cause

The Orange County elementary school principal, Roni Burns-Ellis happened to catch headlines after showcasing her disgust on Facebook. She lashed at Nike for signing a deal with Kap to commemorate their 30th-anniversary celebrations. He got featured in Mike’s “Just do it” ad campaign. Apparently, she didn’t like it and posted a photo of torn Nike T-shirt with a provocative caption.

“My newest rag! When Nike signs an anti-American thug to represent their brand, I will not support, wear, purchase, or endorse their product. Bye-bye Nike.” Burns-Ellis wrote in her post. Instantly, it circulated like wildfire on social media, garnering crazy comments.

The parents of students criticized her for making such remarks, especially for calling him a “thug”. An online petition to fire her took rounds on the internet before she actually came forward to apologize.

Colin Kaepernick accuses his parents this time

Over the past, the 35-year-old had constantly blamed his society for instilling racial inequalities. However, he went a step ahead by dragging his white parents in a recent interview. While speaking to CBS News, the veteran addressed some “problematic” situations in his own household. “I know my parents loved me, but there were still very problematic things that I went through,” Kaepernick said.

“It was important to show that, no, this can happen in your own home, and how we move forward collectively while addressing the racism that is being perpetuated,” he added. This revelation sent shockwaves across the country. Some of them even claimed that he was running out of material and his protests against racism were diminishing.

A graphic novel is set to release in this context, where he will throw some light on incidents from childhood to his professional career. Readers can stay tuned for more updates on Kap and his upcoming projects.