Colin Kaepernick will follow in Kobe Bryant’s footsteps and join Spike Lee for a documentary about his social justice struggle

Colin Kaepernick has had one heck of a story to tell from his NFL career to everything outside it, and Spike Lee will help him out like he did with Kobe Bryant.

Kaepernick had a great start to his NFL career. Sure, he wasn’t the fiery pocket passer that was lighting up NFL defenses, but he had tremendous athletic ability, making him one of the best dual-threat quarterbacks in the league.

Kaep got his chance when starter Alex Smith went down with an injury, and he made the most of his chance. In the 2012-13 season, Kaepernick started all 16 games after the 49ers decided Alex Smith’s time was up, and he led the 49ers to a 12-4 record on the back of a special defense.

Then, in 2016, Kaepernick decided to kneel during the national anthem, and that’s when things went downhill for the quarterback.

It was certainly a controversial stance to take, but it was a necessary one. Police brutality continues to shake people across the country, and Kaep was simply trying to raise awareness. His protest was non-violent, but people still took issue with it because of how it went against the norm.

He even had president Donald Trump against him. Trump went so far as to say that Kaepernick should be fired for his actions. Kaepernick was under fire from the whole country.

Why did Colin Kaepernick start kneeling? Unbelievable truth behind QB’s decision to choose the iconic form of protest https://t.co/GWhcmxTi2C — Sportskeeda Pro Football (@SKProFootball) August 15, 2022

Colin Kaepernick will team up Spike Lee to tell his story just like Kobe Bryant did

Back in February, Kaep announced some major news when he shared that he would be following up with Spike Lee to join a multi-part documentary about his life.

The project hasn’t been named yet, and there’s no confirmation on the release date, but the story will be told from a first-person account.

Colin Kaepernick will go into detail about how life was growing up with white parents who adopted him, reaching the highest of highs in the NFL, and then the lows when he was effectively blackballed from the league, along with his fight for social justice.

Spike Lee helped Kobe Bryant in 2009, developing the movie “Kobe Doin’ Work,” which went into detail about Kobe’s ‘Mamba Mentality’, his insane work ethic, through the lens of a single Lakers game against the Spurs.

