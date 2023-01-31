“Go Woke, Go Broke”: Colin Kaepernick’s Playoff Game Jersey Expected to Fetch $40,000 at Auction, But NFL Fans Don’t Think It’s Worth That Much

October 23, 2016; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers outside linebacker Eli Harold (58) and quarterback Colin Kaepernick (7) kneels behind quarterback Blaine Gabbert (2) before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Colin Kaepernick is one of the most talked about quarterbacks in the history of football. Although he was active in the NFL just for 6 seasons, he ended up becoming a household name after he decided to take a knee when the American national anthem was playing during an NFL game.

While a few people did support Colin for kneeling in order to peacefully protest against police brutality, he also earned a lot of hate online from people who opined that the QB disrespected the American flag.

Things went so out of hand that several people started the NFL boycott trend online. Politicians were speaking on the issue, team owners were divided, all in all, it was absolute chaos. However, with time, many people who spoke against Colin when he first took a knee, have started supporting him as they think that his actions were not against America.

Colin Kaepernick’s playoff debut jersey has already fetched a $12,500 bid

However, still a lot of people don’t allow any opportunity of trolling Colin go in vain. Recently, TMZ reported that a Colin Kaepernick’s playoff game jersey is up for auction and it might end up fetching up to $40,000.

The jersey up for auction is the one which Colin wore during the 2012 Divisional Round playoff game against the Packers. It was a game to remember for the 49ers fans as Colin had led his team to a massive 45-31 win in that clash by scoring as many as 4 touchdowns.

Moreover, Colin has also mentioned his game stats on the jersey which makes it all the more valuable. However, as soon as it was reported that Colin is auctioning his playoff debut jersey, several NFL fans started trolling him with many saying that the former 49ers QB has probably gone broke.

I’m a die hard 49ers fan and I would ONLY take that if he paid me 40k. — Chao Yang (@Absolutechaos01) January 31, 2023

That’s about $39,999 too much! — B-Man (@Bman85Martin) January 30, 2023

What’s the problem, he can’t buy a dozen eggs now? — America IS Beautiful 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@PatriotPrinzess) January 30, 2023

LMAO go woke go Broke !! — Joel Ramos (@onelegramosnky) January 31, 2023

As it turns out, the jersey has already fetched a $12,500 bid and it is expected to go higher. Heritage Auctions will close the bidding on February 25.

