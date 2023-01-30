“Burrowhead My A**” : Travis Kelce Savagely Responds to Bengals Players & Cincinnati Mayor’s Trash Talk After Annihilating Joe Burrow’s Army

Revenge is a dish best served cold. That catchphrase perfectly fits the set of events that occurred at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday. On a cold night, the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Cincinnati Bengals in an epic rematch of last year’s AFC Championship. What’s more, the Chiefs made sure all the Bengals’ trash talk before the game did not go unanswered. Especially Travis Kelce, who seemed all too happy to fight.

A screaming Kelce crashed Patrick Mahomes’ sideline interview with some choice words to impart. “Burrowhead my a**. It’s Mahomes’ house,” he says in an emphatic fashion. This exclamation comes in the wake of several Bengals players calling the Chiefs’ home field ‘Burrowhead’, after their win in the AFC Championship game in the very same stadium.

Kelce wasn’t done, though. He could barely contain his excitement about winning, so much so that he had to channel Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s energy. The iconic catchphrases are probably just a side effect, one that Kelce wouldn’t mind having. During the presentation ceremony, Kelce again took a shot at Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval, who also indulged in a bit of trash-talking against the Chiefs.

"Know your role and shut your mouth, you jabroni!" – Travis Kelce to the Cincinnati Mayor 😂 @TheRock pic.twitter.com/9XGQ06Zpew — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) January 30, 2023

“Know your role and shut your mouth, you jabroni!” he said to the Mayor. The Rock will certainly be proud. Hopefully, he’ll have the same energy when he faces his brother Jason Kelce in the Super Bowl. Jason Kelce is the Philadelphia Eagles’ center. The Eagles punched their Super Bowl ticket after routing the San Francisco 49ers 31-7 on Sunday.

Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce come together once again on an iconic night

Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce are an iconic pairing. Arguably, the Chiefs have never lost a game where these two have found their footing and clicked with one another. This was put on full display on Sunday, as Kelce finished the game with 7 receptions for 78 yards and one glorious touchdown.

Kelce wasn’t Mahomes’ only pick of the night, though. Marquez Valdes-Scantling picked up 6 for 116 yards and a touchdown, and Isiah Pacheco had 5 for 59 yards. Pacheco had the highest rushing for the Chiefs in the game, making 26 yards in 10 carries. Mahomes also made some rushing plays, getting 8 yards out of his 3 attempts.

Mahomes passing stats are something many will argue the most about. Although he only completed 29 out of 43 attempts, many would say the 326 yards he managed, make it up for lack of accuracy.

The win did not come easy, though. In fact, it took the Chiefs a last-minute field goal to win the game. That’s how closely matched the teams were. Every yard had to be fought for, and every point was reciprocated in kind by the opposition. While the Chiefs can be happy about their win, the Bengals certainly deserve to walk out with their head held high. They might have lost, but they sure came close to giving the Chiefs Kingdom a heart attack. At least Brittany Mahomes will not be blaming the refs tonight.

