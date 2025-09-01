College Football Legend Lee Corso Ends Incredible Career With 6/6 Win-Loss Prediction

After decades of headgear picks, iconic one-liners, and becoming the face of ESPN’s College GameDay, Lee Corso has officially closed the book on one of the most unique broadcasting careers in sports. Earlier this year, Corso, now 90, revealed that the 2024 season would be his last with ESPN.

He has been the heartbeat of College GameDay since the program first began taking its show on the road in 1993, spending decades at the desk alongside longtime partner Kirk Herbstreit. Saturday’s broadcast, staged ahead of No. 3 Ohio State’s victory over No. 1 Texas, became a television event in its own right, drawing a record audience of 3.5 million viewers.

The legendary analyst ended his career in fittingly symbolic fashion, donning the Brutus the Buckeye mascot head, the same headgear he used nearly 30 years ago for his very first pick reveal.

As the Week 1 slate unfolded, Corso’s sendoff only grew more memorable. He signed off with one final show on Saturday, with every one of his six picks coming through, highlighted by Florida State’s shocking upset of No. 8 Alabama. Corso stood alone on the panel in backing the Seminoles that morning, and he was rewarded with one of the weekend’s biggest statements.

His perfect run carried into Sunday night, when his final prediction—No. 10 Miami defeating No. 6 Notre Dame—came true as the Hurricanes held on at home. It was the last call of a remarkable career, and fittingly, it landed right on target.

Corso’s colleagues and fans were visibly emotional as he signed off. The balance of joy, humor, and authenticity he brought to College Game Day made him more than an analyst; he became college football’s lovable grandfather. His trademark “Not so fast, my friend!” and theatrical mascot picks turned Saturday mornings into a national tradition.

To end with perfection is rare in sports, but for Corso, it feels fitting. A man who dedicated his life to entertaining and connecting with fans leaves with a final weekend that was nothing short of magical.