“When Big Names Leave, Big Names Step Up” – MJF Opens Up on Cody Rhodes Leaving AEW for WWE

AEW superstar MJF recently shed light on how the locker room reacted to Cody Rhodes’ departure from the company.

From MJF leaving for months to CM Punk’s recent media scrum outrage, AEW has been going through a lot of internal controversies. But, the biggest shock to the 3-year-old promotion came when one of its founding members decided to leave. Cody Rhodes left AEW earlier this year in February and signed with WWE. One of the AEW stars recently shared how the locker room reacted to the departure of The American Nightmare.

Recently, while speaking to Ariel Helwani, MJF discussed several important topics including the recent controversies within AEW. He also shed light on how the other superstars backstage reacted to the departure of The American Nightmare.

“We’re all professional wrestlers,” MJF on Cody Rhodes’ exit

MJF stated that when Cody left the company, the roster took it as an opportunity to rise. Not that they were happy about his exit, it was in a professional sense. The AEW superstar believes when a big name leaves a company, it provides others an opportunity to rise to the situation. That is how the pro wrestling industry works and will keep working. MJF stated:

“I think, honestly, favorably. Not favorably in the sense that ‘Yay, Cody’s gone.’ But, favorably in the sense that we’re all professional wrestlers… when big names leave, big names step up. That’s just how this business works, and that’s a fact.

However, he did reveal that those who were close to The American Nightmare were definitely not happy with his exit. But, considering the level of competition in pro wrestling, superstars will always want the spotlight. So, they did step up to the plate after Cody Rhodes chose to leave AEW and sign with WWE.

The Two Year Vet is planning to use the AEW championship as a bargaining chip

During the show, the AEW star also claimed that he will win the AEW championship and then hold it till his contract expires. MJF bluntly stated that all he cares about is money. So, when his contract with AEW expires on 1/1/2024, he will use his title as a bargaining chip and sign with whoever pays him better. In fact, if an individual is planning to start a new company, he will go there.

The Two Year Vet has often been vocal about his pay grade and recently left AEW because of that. Now that he has got what he wants without renewing his contract, he plans to win the gold and use it to earn more.

Anyway, although 2024 is far away, it will still be interesting to see where will MJF be heading to. But, if he feels WWE is the place where he needs to be, AEW might have to spend a big amount to keep him.

