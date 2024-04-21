College Football News: Arch Manning Shines at Spring Game, Emerges as Peyton & Eli’s Successor

Texas Longhorns quarter back Arch Manning (6) looks for a pass during the Longhorns’ spring Orange and White game at Darrell K Royal Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas, April 20, 2024. Credits: USA TODAY Sports

When tasked with carrying forward the legacy of legends like Peyton and Eli Manning, the pressure can be overwhelming. However, Arch Manning just proved he’s more than ready for the challenge. The Texas quarterback lit up the stage during the Longhorns Orange and White Spring Game, stealing the spotlight with three touchdowns and a series of jaw-dropping throws in a breakout performance.

Arch Manning was on fire, completing 19-of-25 passes for a whopping 355 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception with a 76% completion rate, per CBS. He showcased his arm strength with two special 75-yard touchdown throws. In the first quarter, Manning capitalized on a miscommunication by the Texas secondary, connecting with sophomore DeAndre Moore for a 75-yard touchdown pass.

Later Manning spotted a one-on-one opportunity and unleashed a perfectly placed lob to star receiver Isiaih Bond, who sprinted past his defender for another electrifying 75-yard touchdown. Manning’s third touchdown came on a crosser to running back Jaydon Blue. Talk about a stellar performance!

“I wanted Arch to be able to just go play football. He hadn’t really played in a year. When he keeps his eyes up and steps up in the pocket, he can deliver those balls down the field the way we like to play. It was good to see and it’s good to see some of the guys around him play with him the way that they did.” Head coach Steve Sarkisian said.

The nephew of NFL legends Peyton and Eli Manning had limited action last season, appearing in just two games. However, he made the most of his opportunities shining in a win against Texas Tech and in the final series of the Big 12 title game.

Now the big question looms: will the hype surrounding Manning affect Steve Sarkisian’s decision to start him or Quinn Ewers as the 2024 season approaches?

Back When Arch Manning Broke Eli and Peyton Manning’s High School Records

Before joining the Texas Longhorns, Arch Manning made a name for himself at Isidore Newman School. During a game against Pearl River, he threw for 356 yards and seven touchdowns in a commanding 52-22 win. This remarkable feat saw the youngster surpass records held by both Eli and Peyton Manning in that very game.

Arch tied Peyton’s passing touchdowns record of 93 in a previous game, and before the said game, he was behind Eli’s passing yard record of 7,268 by only 110 yards. The young quarterback announced himself by breaking both records in spectacular fashion and solidified his own legacy in the Manning family tradition.

The unforgettable night solidified Arch Manning’s status as the nation’s top football recruit which sparked a frenzy amongst analysts about his future college destination. The anticipation reached a fever pitch with powerhouse programs like Georgia, Alabama, LSU, Clemson, and Virginia vying for his commitment, per ESPN.

However, Arch Manning ultimately chose the University of Texas, where he’s been biding his time as a backup, soaking up knowledge and experience in preparation for his moment in the spotlight. The stage is set for Manning to make his mark when his name is finally called.