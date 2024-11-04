Colts’ Joe Flacco is Prohibited from Motorcycling & Scuba Diving for a Reason Valued at $3.7 Million

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Joe Flacco (15) reacts after the Colts defeated the Tennessee Titans 20-17 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024. Credit: Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Indianapolis Colts believe they have a playoff-caliber roster. The one spot they’re a little shaky, though, is the most important: quarterback. They knew second-year pro-Anthony Richardson’s playing style could cause struggles or injury, so they needed a quality backup.

Advertisement

That’s where 17-year veteran Joe Flacco came in. This offseason, Indy inked the senior star to a one-year, $4.5 million contract to be their QB2. Then, earlier this week, they named him their starter for the foreseeable future. The move, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero opened Flacco up to $3.7 million of incentives.

Joe Flacco’s one-year contract with the #Colts includes $3.7 million in incentives. That includes $100,000 for each regular-season win in which he plays 50% of the snaps. (He’s also prohibited from mountain climbing and karate.) pic.twitter.com/UdSvb6eUZR — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 3, 2024

What’s interesting, though, are the stipulations Flacco faces off-field. Pelissero’s contract snipped shows the 39-year-old quarterback is not allowed to engage in numerous “hazardous activities which involve a significant risk of personal injury are not football-related.” Beyond the two ventures Pelissero listed, Flacco also cannot do any of the following:

Skydiving

Hang gliding

Auto racing

Motorcycling

Scuba diving

Skiing

Martial Arts

Boxing/Wrestling

In his first four appearances this year, Flacco completed 65.7% of his passes for 716 yards, seven touchdowns, and one interception. He went 1-1 in two starts: a divisional loss at Jacksonville (37-34 in Week 5) and a divisional victory at Tennessee (20-17 in Week 6).

Joe Flacco struggles in Week 9 Sunday Night Football loss

The Colts hoped to inject life into their offense by turning from Richardson to Flacco under center. Those aspirations will have to wait another week, though, as Flacco failed to get Indianapolis into a rhythm against the Minnesota Vikings this week. The 2023 Comeback Player of the Year did not orchestrate a single touchdown drive in Indianapolis’ 21-13 defeat.

Overall, Flacco played his worst game of the season. He completed just 59.3% (16/27) of his passes and tossed his second interception of the season. The turnover – which came deep in Minnesota territory – cost the Colts a scoring chance.

NBC analyst Cris Collinsworth also noted multiple instances where Flacco appeared to try to push the ball downfield instead of taking an easy check-down completion. One of those moments was a 3rd-and-2 with roughly 5:30 remaining in regulation.

The Colts failed to convert the ensuing fourth-down try, which gave Minnesota a short field and allowed them to score the game-sealing touchdown.

Darnold rolls to his left and finds Josh Oliver for the TD to extend the @Vikings lead! : #INDvsMIN on NBC/Peacock

: Stream on #NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/RF4iPHLcxT — NFL (@NFL) November 4, 2024

If the Colts are to defy their odds and make the playoffs, they need Flacco to be more efficient. Otherwise, they’re wasting an opportunity to get Anthony Richardson the on-field reps, he needs to develop into a high-caliber player.

Indianapolis (4-5) hosts the Buffalo Bills (7-2) in Week 10 turn things around from this week.