Is Benching Anthony Richardson the Right Move? Dan Orlovsky Calls It “Too Extreme”

Oct 27, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson (5) reacts after the game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

On Tuesday, Indianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen announced he would be starting Joe Flacco at quarterback in Week 9. The move comes at the expense of second-year pro Anthony Richardson, the No. 4 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

In Week 8, Richardson completed just 31.3% of his passes (10/32) in a 23-20 loss to the Houston Texans. The inefficient showing looks even worse when one considers his season-long completion percentage, which is amongst the worst this century.

Lowest completion percentage in a season since 2006 (min. 100 attempts): 2013 Josh Freeman 42.9%

2024 Anthony Richardson 44.4

2009 Derek Anderson 44.5

2011 Tim Tebow 46.5

2010 John Skelton 47.6 — Steve Palazzolo (@StevePalazzolo_) October 28, 2024

Anthony Richardson ranks 222nd in completion rate (50%) among the 225 QBs with 250+ dropbacks since the year 2000… bad company pic.twitter.com/uKaom1rVjW — Austin Gayle (@austingayle_) October 27, 2024

People have been quick to label Richardson, who is 5-5 through 10 career starts, a bust. His decision to sit out a key third-down play because he was “tired” only added fuel to his critics’ fire. However, not everyone is dismissing him so quickly.

ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky staunchly defended Richardson on Tuesday’s episode of The Rich Eisen Show. Orlovsky believes the Colts’ choice to bench him, if it’s for removing himself from the game, is far too drastic.

“The tapping yourself out… it’s inexcusable… I disagreed with what he did… [but]I don’t think he needs to get benched for it. I do think he needs to grow up from it. I do think he needs to mature from it… hopefully that’s a big turning point of his career. I’ve seen a lot of people say bench him. I disagree… I think that’s way too extreme.”

The former quarterback also believes Richardson’s final Week 8 numbers tell a different story than the game tape.

Orlovsky says Richardson played “so much better” than the box score shows

Richardson turned his 10 completions into 175 yards and one touchdown in week 8. He also had an ugly interception that, more or less, is directly responsible for the Colts’ loss. But Orlovsky is adamant Richardson’s stats aren’t indicative of how he played.

“[Realistically], there are six throws that he makes in that game, that all six can and should be caught. And all six of them are probably another 200 yards and three touchdowns. No one just made a play… this weekend’s performance, on tape, was so much better than what the end result box score said.”

Orlovsky took fans through the tape on Twitter/X to explain his thoughts.

Just from my vantage pic.twitter.com/mlXKRbNxXp — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) October 29, 2024

Other analysts also noticed Richardson’s in-game improvement following his interception. Over the game’s final two quarters, he played extremely well.

Anthony Richardson in the second half: 7-for-11, 80 yards, 2 rushes, 15 yards That’s with 2 dropped touchdowns from his receivers and a third that was called down inches from the goal line. Really turned it around after that forgettable first half! — Trenton Roberts (@TRobertsNFL) October 27, 2024

But if Orlovsky and others are right about Richardson’s showing, why would the Colts bench him?

The Colts’ short-term situation is complex

Anthony Richardson has seven touchdown passes and eight interceptions this season. Flacco, who has four appearances to Richardson’s six, has the same number of touchdown tosses (7), but just one interception. His completion percentage (65.7%) is also much higher than Richardson’s.

While Richardson’s overall ceiling may be higher, it’s clear Flacco gives the Colts a better chance to win right now. At 4-4, with two losses to the division-leading Houston Texans, Indianapolis’ playoff odds aren’t great. But, according to SportsLine, they’re far more likely to make the postseason with Flacco at the helm.

Joe Flacco gives the Colts a huge boost pic.twitter.com/5DuqUSelNp — SportsLine (@SportsLine) October 29, 2024

Young quarterbacks can acclimate to the NFL from the sidelines, but on-field experience is far more valuable, especially in Richardson’s case. The young signal-caller only made 13 starts in college. He has to learn on the fly at the NFL level.

Orlovsky understands the Colts have to walk a fine line to not lose their locker room. However, he also knows Richardson has to play if he’s ever going to improve. He doesn’t want to see him relegated to the bench long-term. Otherwise, his career – like another former hyped prospects – may fizzle out.

“The Colts are in a tough spot… it is fair to say that it’s better right now… to have Joe Flacco as their starting quarterback… Joe, right now, is a more consistent player.” “It’s also, at the same time, necessity that [Richardson] plays. He has not played much football since high school… he can’t ‘Trey Lance’ this… the only way, at that spot, to get better is being in those game environments.”

For now, Indianapolis is prioritizing a playoff push. However, Orlovsky doesn’t think they intend to move on from Richardson entirely. Instead, he projects they’re taking one step back in the hope of him taking two steps forward when he returns to action.

They want to win now and that’s best choice I don’t believe they’re quitting on Richardson. My gut—-they wanna win and have chose to develop him differently then originally planned https://t.co/l1fBPCEqna — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) October 29, 2024

The Colts face the Minnesota Vikings (5-2) on Sunday Night Football in Week 9. They host the Buffalo Bills in Week 10, then return to SNF in Week 11 to battle the New York Jets.