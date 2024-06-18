Commanders Owner Josh Harris Turns Down the Caleb Williams Hype By Boasting Jayden Daniels As a Better QB

Who is better than the first overall pick of the draft? Well, according to the Commander’s owner Josh Harris, his 2nd overall pick Jayden Daniels. While Caleb Williams was a bonafide star ever since he entered college, winning the Heisman in his 2nd year, and leaving no doubt that he would go first in the draft, things were, different for Jayden Daniels. His stock only rose last year when he lifted the Heisman, making him the top-five pick.

Well, as per ML Football’s X account, the Commanders’ owner, Josh Harris, believes that by drafting Jayden, they have drafted the best player in the 2024 draft. Daniels has impressed his new coaches and other observers with his performances in the OTAs. In fact, people have been talking about his accuracy and footwork, areas in which other rookie QBs including Caleb have been struggling.

Moreover, as per Dan Quinn, Daniels has been very good in two-minute drills. Even the veteran receiver Terry McLaurin has showered praise on his new teammate, praising his deep balls and anticipation.

Throughout this off-season, Daniels has looked sharp, making accurate throws. During the minicamp, he demonstrated his ability to make tough throws with back-to-back touchdown passes to Brian Robinson Jr., threading the ball past multiple defenders. Additionally, he has been spending more time in the film room and is consistently the first player to arrive at practice.

Meanwhile, at the Bear’s camp, Williams has been struggling to adjust to the NFL’s pace. During the OTAs, Williams completed just 3 passes in 7v7s, with most of the passes being “completed to the flat,” and he “held onto the ball for a long time.

However, despite Daniels’ impressive start, fans had a mixed response to Harris’s statement as they don’t give much credence to what he thinks.

Fans React to the Josh Harris Praise of Jayden Daniels

Many fans agreed with the sentiment that the Commanders have drafted the best player in the draft especially when it comes to QBs. However, others asserted that Harris doesn’t know anything about football and every owner and GM says things like this. They are not going to badmouth their own newly drafted QB.

At the same time, some expressed disdain for the Commanders given their history of destroying the careers of QBs, and felt they would do the same with Daniels.

I also think Daniels is the best QB in the draft. Commanders are lucky the bears can’t scout to save their lives. — Mr Unlimmmited (@chris_ferland) June 17, 2024

Another chimed in and wrote,

We believe we did the best player in the in the draft but time will tell — PAIN (@Xommanders) June 17, 2024

A fan quipped,

Josh Harris doesn’t actually know anything about sports so this means nothing — Joel Embiid Truther (@EmGoatFan) June 17, 2024

Someone commented,

Well yeah he’s not gonna talk down on his player — MirrorkatFeces (@MirrorkatFeces) June 17, 2024

Others said,

That Poverty Franchise is gonna Ruin Him like they did with RG3 — $Dom$ (@Ddelliponti07) June 17, 2024

While Caleb has been busy opening investment firms, branding building, and delivering some cocky statements about his lofty NFL plans, Daniels has been working silently on his game. He has even shown humility by admitting that he is not a star and has a long way to go, a sign of a franchise QB.

However, the new ownership and organization have to carefully plan his progress. This is the organization that has had ten different QBs start a game in the past five years. Rushing the process and throwing him into the deep end without properly preparing him and conditioning him will lead to the same situation as RG3.