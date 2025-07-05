mobile app bar

Commanders QB Jayden Daniels Gets Featured in an Eminem Song

Reese Patanjo
Published

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) celebrates after a play against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second half in the NFC Championship game at Lincoln Financial Field.

Jan 26, 2025; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) celebrates after a play against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second half in the NFC Championship game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Jayden Daniels has become a new hope for the Washington Commanders and a true NFL sensation in just a year. After leading the team to the NFC Championship Game for the first time since 1991, he has the potential to go even further in 2025. Additionally, his style of play and dedication to his craft have some fans buying his stock as the league’s next MVP. The hype is real, to say the least.

That hype is even more evident now that Daniels is featured in JID and Eminem’s new song, “Animals (PT. 1).” It shows just how much celebrities outside of football are beginning to take notice of the young phenom.

The lyric appears in the second verse of the song, delivered at JID’s signature rapid-fire pace. So quick, it’s easy to miss. But here it is:

“I’m a crazy man, had to get into the game again, I’m seeing the lights, I’m looking at the lay of the land, I’m in command like I’m Jayden Daniels, breaking in,” JID on Animals (PT. 1) 0:52-0:56.

It’s a quick mention, but a mention nonetheless. Every athlete knows that there’s perhaps no greater indication of superstardom than being shouted out in a song. Daniels must have been pumped when he heard his name uttered in the lyrics. 

The lyrics are also a clever play on words. JID compares himself to Jayden Daniels because he’s “in command.” This can be interpreted in several ways. For one, Daniels plays on the Commanders. He’s also quite literally in command of the offense. Furthermore, he’s “looking at the lay of the land,” kind of like a quarterback does before the ball is snapped.

What’s the saying? Every baller wants to be a rapper, and every rapper wants to be a baller. We usually see the crossover appeal more to the NBA, but this song shows that some artists have a genuine interest in the NFL as well. 

All in all, it’s cool that JID decided to show Daniels some love. NFL legends like Michael Vick, Barry Sanders, and Jerry Rice have been popular name-drops in music over the years. And if Daniels continues to dazzle in year two, we might be hearing his name a lot more often.

Reese Patanjo

Reese is an NFL Journalist for The SportsRush. He was a University of Oregon graduate with a Bachelor of Arts in writing and communications. A fan of the NFL since he was young, Reese is a Dallas Cowboys fan at heart. However, his favorite NFL moment was the 54-51 Monday night game between the Rams and Chiefs in 2018. Reese's favorite player changes with time but currently he reps Trevon Diggs and CeeDee Lamb jerseys. When he isn't watching the NFL, you can find Reese engulfed in any of the other major sports. He's a massive MLB fan, go Red Sox. He also loves the NBA and College Basketball. But pretty much any sport, Soccer, NHL, PGA,- you name it, Reese watches.

