Brandon Marshall Says Two NFL Teams Could Pass on Shedeur Sanders Because ‘He Makes Songs and Talks About Jewelry’

Shedeur Sanders loves his swag. He often wears shiny custom blinds and necklaces. He has been seen wearing a diamond-encrusted chain with a huge pendant that read “Legendary,” and also has a penchant for luxury cars and designer outfits. While all this is pretty standard for NFL players, it’s a little flashy for a college player.

Shedeur has also been making a foray into the world of music. He recently dropped a music video for his song “Life,” featuring Que and Junior. He released his first single “Perfect Timing” last spring.

Regardless of his jewelry or extra-curricular activities, Shedeur has proven himself over and over. When he is on the field, he is a hawk, hyper-fixated on the goal. Still, Brandon Marshall thinks that his flashy habits might make him a little unattractive to certain teams in the league.

“The real question is how many teams pass on Shedeur. I think there is going to be a couple of teams that get that wrong. The reason why is because they’re looking at flair. Nobody wants their QB to be that flashy, to be making songs, to be talking about jewelry and all that,” he said on the latest episode of REVOLT.

Despite all his talent, why would teams choose to focus on his “flashiness” though?

According to the former Broncos wideout, it’s because the NFL is still an institution clinging to a set of rules and beliefs. While player focus has been a priority lately, some beliefs are hard to give up. Marshall’s take might prove unpopular among fans Shedeur fans, who believe their QB can do no wrong.

However, the former WR’s criticism was still meek in comparison to Mike Sims-Walker’s take on Shedeur, as he completely ripped into the QB.

Mike Sims-Walker says Deion can’t save Shedeur in the NFL

Simms doesn’t believe the teams will draft the Colorado QB ahead of Cam Ward just because of his last name. He argued that having Deion as a father could backfire for Shedeur, as the NFL is a whole different level than college football. Simms pointed out that Coach Prime won’t be able to protect his son in the NFL like he was able to do in college.

“I think his dad in this situation is a bad thing. This is where he is going to fall like kind of back this time because you know and I know the NFL is totally different than college football. He is not playing against Sophomores from Katy, Texas or true freshman corners, He got Jalen Ramsey and Myles Garrett coming off the edge. Your dad can’t save you.”

Simms didn’t hold back, stating that he has no respect for Shedeur Sanders because he never had to fight for his spot. According to Simms, Deion handed his son the starting QB job on a silver platter, even as a true freshman.

That’s a harsh take on a player who put up elite numbers last season—throwing for 4,134 yards, 37 touchdowns, and just 10 interceptions. Shedeur also posted a 74% completion rate and a 168.2 passer rating.

Despite the critics, Shedeur has the mental toughness and drive to prove them wrong. He has a chance to be the next successful Sanders in the NFL. And if a team passes on him because he wears too much jewelry? Well, that’s their loss.