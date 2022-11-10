Panthers Quarterback Baker Mayfield Once Claimed That He Saw a UFO Drop Straight Out Of The Sky

Baker Mayfield has made a name for himself at the highest level. After winning the Heisman Trophy, the Manning Award, the Maxwell Award and a plethora of other prizes, Baker was roped in by the Cleveland Browns as the first overall in the 2018 draft.

Straightaway, Mayfield showcased his prowess at the highest level by setting the rookie quarterback record for passing touchdowns. Moreover, in 2020, he led his team to the first ever playoff win since 1994.

However, things quickly started going awry for the star quarterback. His numbers dropped drastically and after the 2021 season ended, the Browns made it absolutely clear that they will look for other quarterback options.

He was traded to the Carolina Panthers and fans were still hopeful that Mayfield will turn things around. However, he hasn’t been at his best this season as well.

Baker Mayfield & His Wife Emily Once Saw a UFO

Last year, Mayfield often made the news but almost every time, the headlines were about his terrible performances and possible trade options. However, there was a Baker Mayfield off-field story which gained quite a few eyeballs.

For decades, UFO sightings have been a huge matter of discussion and apparently, Mayfield is among the few who have actually witnessed an unidentified object flying across the sky.

“Almost 100%, Em and I just saw a UFO drop straight out of the sky on our way home from dinner, we stopped and looked at each other and asked if either of us saw it,” the Panthers quarterback had tweeted last year.

“Very bright ball of light going straight down out of the sky towards Lake Travis. Anybody else witness this?” Mayfield had claimed. Even Baker’s wife Emily had Tweeted that she is not someone who is very keen about conspiracy theories and UFO sightings, but she can’t deny what she saw with her own eyes.

“All of the sudden, a light caught our eye on the our right side, which is out my passenger window, over the lake. It was a big light, and it was going straight from the sky, down to the ground,” Emily had claimed.

Definitely, it would have been a fascinating experience for Baker and Emily.

