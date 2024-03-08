Revealing Jason Kelce’s Role in His Career Ending, Ryan Clark Makes a Case for Philly Legend’s Hall of Fame Bid

PHILADELPHIA, PA – OCTOBER 22: Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce (62) looks on during the game between the Miami Dolphins and the Philadelphia Eagles on October 22, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field. (Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire) NFL, American Football Herren, USA OCT 22 Dolphins at Eagles EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon231022009

Jason Kelce, who hinted at possible retirement to his teammates after the Eagle’s early exit from the playoffs, finally pulled the switch and announced his retirement. Praises and congratulations came from everyone for finally hanging up his boots after a long Hall of Fame career.

While many believe he had a Hall of Fame-worthy career, some still harbor doubts about his credentials, feeling that while his career was exceptional, it may not be worthy of Canton. Taking to the Pivot podcast, Ryan Clark, former Steelers safety and now an analyst and podcast host, made a compelling case for Kelce’s legacy and his potential inclusion in the Hall of Fame. Clark asserted that while the Eagles center didn’t revolutionize the position, he has undoubtedly accomplished enough, both on and off the field, to cement his legacy in Canton.

And he’s not wrong. Only five centers have made the first team All-Pro six or more times. Jason is one of them, and the other four are already in the Hall of Fame. During his 13-year NFL career, which began in 2009, he won a Super Bowl and played over 14,000 snaps, yet he gave up only 19 total sacks and 35 QB hits. He also holds the record for the most consecutive game starts in the Eagles’ history at 156. Not bad for a player who was a zero-star recruit out of high school, where he played as a rusher and linebacker. Ryan Clark revealed a small nugget about Jason Kelce when he was still young and Clark was a league veteran. He recounted a play in which Kelce embarrassed the former Steeler safety, making him realize it was time to retire from the league after 13 years.

How Jason Kelce Humbled Ryan Clark

While advocating for Jason’s induction into the Hall of Fame, Ryan Clark shared a revealing anecdote from his playing days involving the Eagles center. During an episode of his Pivot podcast, Clark recounted an encounter with Kelce in 2014 when he was playing for the Redskins. In the clash, it was Kelce who emerged victorious, as he forcefully pushed the Super Bowl-winning safety to the ground.

Clark, took a dramatic fall, anticipating that if he made the most of the contact, he would get the decision in his favor, which is what happened as the referee threw a flag on the play. He asserted that push and that moment made him ponder early retirement. He said,

” I had a play and this is where I knew I was about to retire. I didn’t know who Jason Kelce was. This was my last year in Washington and they threw a screen. I was trying to catch the screen but I knew I wasn’t going to catch him. But you want to show your team you giving effort. But the problem was Jason was as fast as me at that point in my career. So he didn’t chase me down, so my brain kicked in. I was about to be embarrassed, so what I did was I slowed down like they did in Basketball and I let him hit me in the back and I flopped. They called the whole thing back. “

Jason Kelce’s story is that of an underdog. Despite being doubted for his small stature and being forced to play out of position, he still excelled. His journey illustrates that one can achieve anything through dogged determination, hard work, and dedication. The key is to seize the opportunity when it arises. In this competitive environment, there are no shortcuts to success. Regardless of whether he makes it to the Hall of Fame, he has already established a Kelce legacy in the league.