Congressman Rips Chiefs Owner Clark Hunt for New Stadium Demands, Despite $24.8 Billion Net Worth

Even though they’ve missed the playoffs entirely for the first time in over a decade, the Kansas City Chiefs are still the biggest story in the NFL right now.

And no, we’re not talking about Patrick Mahomes’ injury. We’re talking about the Chiefs’ recent decision to move across state lines from Kansas City, Missouri, to Kansas City, Kansas.

They announced the deal last week, ending over 60 years in Kansas City, Missouri, for the Chiefs. And the deal is a real albatross for the average person—especially if you live in Kansas. All we’ll say is this: if you’re in Kansas and not a Chiefs fan, you’d better become one fast. Otherwise, seeing your tax money go to a team of millionaires owned by an inherited billionaire is going to really piss you off.

Chiefs founder Lamar Hunt was a football visionary who challenged the NFL with the AFL and coined terms such as “Super Bowl.” However, his son Clark has not been nearly as impactful, as tends to be the case with the “trust fund baby” sons of icons like the elder Hunt.

And now, Clark is being called out as the “Welfare King” of America for his decision to accept Kansas’ utterly lopsided deal. And by a U.S. Congressman no less.

“Clark Hunt: the biggest Welfare King in America. Billions of taxpayer money going to this billionaire, while working people suffer. Just a disgrace,” Democratic Party member Brendan Boyle tweeted in response to a photo-op of the Chiefs owner with his daughter.

Clark Hunt: the biggest Welfare King in America. Billions of taxpayer money going to this billionaire, while working people suffer. Just a disgrace. https://t.co/2fX5kTUbWg — Congressman Brendan Boyle (@RepBrendanBoyle) December 26, 2025

Boyle has represented the 2nd congressional district of Pennsylvania, mainly the City of Philadelphia, since 2019. He served the 13th congressional district of the same state in Northeast Philadelphia from 2015-2019. He has also been the ranking member on the U.S. Budget Committee since 2023.

If someone with those credentials is coming from across the country to call out a billionaire—which U.S. politicians very rarely do—that billionaire will have had to have done something really bad. And Hunt did mishandle the deal his team signed to relocate to Kansas. It wouldn’t be surprising to see more Kansas lawmakers speaking out against this deal in the coming weeks.

The State of Kansas got fleeced by the Chiefs in new stadium deal

Sports content creator Joe Pompliano laid out the details for the layman pretty well. Essentially, Kansas is “giving the Chiefs $3 billion (stadium funding + mixed-use development funding + tax incentives), yet getting virtually nothing in return.”

The Chiefs will get all revenue stemming from the stadium, including tickets, naming rights, concessions, concerts, other sports events, etc.

After reading through the 33-page term sheet for the Chiefs' new stadium in Kansas, I think it's one of the most lopsided stadium deals in NFL history. Kansas is essentially giving the Chiefs $3 billion (stadium funding + mixed-use development funding + tax incentives), yet… pic.twitter.com/lw9vlaw0KG — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) December 23, 2025

Kansas will only get $7 million in yearly rent from the Chiefs to use the stadium. But that money won’t benefit Kansas. It will only benefit the Chiefs: that rent money goes into an account that can only be used by the Chiefs to pay for renovations, repairs, and operational costs for the stadium. Pompliano summed it up well:

“I know Kansas had to offer a great deal to get the Chiefs to leave Arrowhead, but this is worse than I expected.”

The move is an even worse look for Mr. Hunt when you compare this absolute fleecing of the people of the state where you’re going to play with how the new owners of the rival Denver Broncos are going about it.

The Walton family, heirs of the Wal-Mart fortune, bought the team in 2021. In 2025, they announced the building of a new stadium in the Lincoln Park area of Denver. However, the building of the new stadium, which is expected to cost something in the neighborhood of $4.5 billion, will be entirely privately funded. They’re not taking any taxpayer money.

And that’s really how it should be. It never really made sense for the fans to fund the stadium for a billionaire if they’re going to have to pay ridiculously inflated ticket and concession prices just to go to a game once it’s built anyway.