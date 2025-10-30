Jason Kelce Urges Fan in His 30s to Dress Up as Andy Reid for Halloween

Halloween is just around the corner, and while that may not mean too much for the NFL itself on account of the holiday being on a Friday this year, it’s still an opportunity for both fans and players alike to pay homage to some of their favorite characters and figures. If you are still trying to figure out a last-minute costume idea, then Jason Kelce may have a suggestion for you.

Advertisement

The former Super Bowl-caliber center for the Philadelphia Eagles is back to hosting the New Heights podcast with his star tight end brother, Travis Kelce, and the two of them have been known to go all out for the spooky season. In honor of this year’s festivities, however, the retired legend is giving out some costume advice, instead of candy, for his older, predominantly-male audience.

After a fan called into the show asking for some good costume ideas for guys who are now in their thirties but are still dressing up for Halloween with either their families or girlfriends, Kelce promptly joked that,

“The stupider the better… Anything nostalgic to the 80s or 90s, if you’re in your thirties, is going to hit really well… Andy Reid is always a good option. There are a lot of ways you can go about it.”

Suffice to say, don’t take yourself too seriously. After all, the day is about tricks, treats, and scarily good times, so there’s no need to try and be one of the cool kids, especially when you’re not even a kid anymore.

Speaking of kids, Kelce also advised the fan to enjoy his freedom while he still can, as once you have kids, your Halloween costume autonomy tends to go right out the window. “I feel like, in your thirties, once you start having kids, you don’t even get to choose anymore. You just get lumped in with your kids.”

As far as the Kansas City Chiefs TE is concerned, however, he prefers to keep things humorously simple. “I’m a big sucker for just going up to the Halloween store and just getting the stupidest f**king costume that’s already together. The ones that are just in the orange square, and just get the dumbest f**king one.”

Unfortunately, Kelce won’t be getting any ghoulish surprises on the field this week, as his Chiefs won’t be back in action until the holiday has passed. Kansas City will renew its rivalry with Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills on November 2nd at 4:25 pm EST, so if the Halloween season just doesn’t do it for you, then rest assured that you’ll be in for a shock this Sunday afternoon.