“Jerry Jones, Let’s Make a Splash”: Chad Johnson Wants the Cowboys Owner to Land Tyreek Hill in Dallas

For seemingly the 100th time this year, Tyreek Hill has, once again, changed his mind about playing for the Miami Dolphins in 2025. After months of comments and speculations, the player has once again taken to social media to suggest that he’ll be departing from the East Coast area.

Advertisement

Hill’s numerous peace signs and lone smiley faces to suggestive posts seem to hint at him being more than content with the idea of relocating. On the latest episode of the Nightcap podcast, former Cincinnati Bengal Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson suggested that Hill’s frustrations could provide an opening for the Dallas Cowboys.

Highlighting Dallas’s need to make a move or risk falling to the third overall spot in the NFC East, the former wide receiver believes this could be the perfect opportunity for Jerry Jones to change his ways.

“If you want things to change, you’ve got to do things you’ve never done before. Maybe Jerry might do something he’s never done before. Tyreek Hill from the Dolphins to the Cowboys, who says no?”

According to Johnson’s Hall of Fame co-host, Shannon Sharpe, Jerry is the one who says no. Citing the owner’s propensity for penny-pinching, Sharpe suggested that Ocho’s dream of seeing Tyreek Hill with a star on his helmet was merely that, a dream.

Despite Hill producing 4,468 receiving yards throughout the past three seasons, making him the perfect deep-threat to pair alongside the Cowboys’ perennial WR1 in CeeDee Lamb, it remains unlikely that the team will have much interest given the monstrous price tag that accompanies Hill.

“That man wouldn’t spend $8million for Derrick Henry. Do you think he’s going to spend $30 million for Tyreek? …You think that man is going to spend $30 million on a receiver?”

While the move may seem a bit far-fetched, Johnson maintained that Hill’s presence could do wonders for a faltering Cowboys offense. Seeing as Brandin Cooks has opted to reunite with the New Orleans Saints, leaving a hole for Dallas at the WR2 position, the Bengals legend insisted that,

“If I was the owner, and I’m hearing speculations and I’m hearing rumors, and I know I could use a number two alongside CeeDee Lamb, I want to do everything I possibly can to make Dak’s job even easier… Jerry Jones, let’s make a splash. Most valuable franchise? Let’s make a splash.”

Having recently garnered a reputation for sitting on their hands throughout the free agency period, the Cowboys’ front office is unlikely to be making any phone calls to the Miami area anytime soon.

Potential landing spots for Tyreek Hill

As the Cowboys continue to suffer from paralysis by analysis, there remain plenty of contenders for Hill’s services. Currently searching for a defined WR1 to pair with their newfound QB in Drake Maye, the New England Patriots stand out as one of the more obvious landing spots.

Considering that the Patriots also have more cap space than anybody else in the league, they certainly could afford to handle the hefty signing fee that comes with Hill. Likewise, the Los Angeles Chargers find themselves with plenty of cap space.

Ladd McConkey proved to be a winner in his rookie season, but he won’t be enough to help revive a rebuilding Chargers team. The field-stretching capabilities of Hill would do wonders for a signal caller such as Justin Herbert, and it could also help to add a sense of veteran leadership to what is otherwise a relatively young offense.

Nevertheless, the offseason drama between Tyreek and his current employer will surely continue. Until a trade is made or the two parties finally manage to settle their differences, fans can continue to expect the occasional outburst on social media.