“Coolest F**king Guy”: Tyreek Hill Surprises Lucky Fan Who Had Grabbed the TD Ball from ‘The Cheetah’, Only to Give it to The WR’s Mom

Tyreek Hill is fierce on the gridiron, probably why he is one of the highest-paid non-QB in the league. However, the Cheetah is one of the most loved guys among fans. We got a glimpse of just how much his fans love him in a video shared by the WR himself.

Tyreek, after scoring a TD in the game against the New York Giants, wanted to give the ball to his mom. However, his attempt was intercepted by a fan, who eventually gave the ball to Tyreek’s mom. Making sure the fan isn’t left disappointed, Hill surprised him with a plethora of gifts.

The Cheetah Surprises Fan Who Accidently Intercepted Football in Viral Video

In a video shared by the Cheetah on his TikTok, he talks about the moment in the viral video with his mother where he was trying to give her the football after scoring a touchdown. He talks of the fella who tried to steal the ball meant for his mom but eventually gave it up when he realized she was Tyreek’s mom.

In the video, Hill can be seen surprising the fan from the viral video with an autographed football and jersey. Tyreek surprises the fan when he is in a restaurant having dinner, and the fan is left ecstatic meeting Hill in person and also receiving gifts from him. He says in the video,

“You are the coolest fu**ing guy….You are the coolest dude ever….He gave me a ball … went out of his way to give me a football. This is totally awesome”

He also clarified that he did not know that Tyreek was trying to pass the ball to his mom and that if he knew it was his mom he would have stood out of the fan. When he found out that it was his mom, he immediately handed her the ball. He also called Tyreek the “greatest football player ever in the NFL.”

Tyreek Hill’s Mom is Like a “Bulldog”

At the game against the Giants, Tyreek Hill caught a TD pass at 69 yards and immediately went looking for his mom in the end zone seats. He later revealed that his mother had asked to be made part of the celebrations at the next game, and Hill gave her the TD ball to fulfill her wishes of the same. Talking to reporters after the game, Hill said,

”My Mom told me before the game that she wants to be part of the touchdown celebration today. I was like mama, I would get fined. She’s like I don’t care about that. I just need to be part of it. So when I scored, I was calling her down and as she was making her way down when I gave it to her some other guy took it. My mom is like a “bulldog” so she asked the guy to give her that ball.”

As it turns out, a fan grabbed the ball before it could reach Hill’s mother but she was able to retrieve it. Tyreek Hill didn’t want to disappoint the fan and in turn, rewarded him with autographed swag. This way, both mom and fan were left happy, which further explains his likeability among fans.