“My Mom, She a Bulldog”: Tyreek Hill Fulfills His Mom’s TD Request, Despite Running the Risk of Getting Penalized

The Miami Dolphins bounced back in style and beat the struggling New York Giants on Sunday. As usual, Tyreek Hill played a crucial role in another victory for the Dolphins. But during the game, Hill did something sweet yet unusual for which he might have landed into trouble with the league. In a video by BleacherReport, The WR can be heard giving details of what went down.

Advertisement

Hill scored Miami’s third touchdown in the third quarter and did what was asked of him by his mother. He ran towards the stands to give the ball to his mother. Knowing he was risking a fine or action by the league for the act, he went ahead with it and respected his mother’s wishes.

Tyreek Hill’s Heart-Touching Gesture for His Mom

After last week’s lackluster performance against the Bills, the Dolphins bounced back and are on the right track again. Hill again showed why he is one of the best WRs in the league. He was the rushing yards leader against the Giants, catching 8 passes for 181 yards and his 1 touchdown.

Advertisement

Hill’s mother let him know that she wanted to be a part of the celebration. Knowing well of the league’s tendency to fine players, Tyreek went ahead as asked and made her a part of the celebration. Hill rushed to the stands to give her the touchdown ball but another fan “intercepted” it. About the incident, the cheetah revealed to reporters,

” My Mom told me before the game that she wants to be part of the touchdown celebration today. I was like mama, I would get fined. She’s like I don’t care about that. I just need to be part of it. So when I scored, I was calling her down and as she was making her way down when I gave it to her some other guy took it. My mom is like a “bulldog” so she asked the guy to give her that ball.”

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/reel/CyJwhE1yO-J/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

His mom was able to get the ball from the fan who had snatched it from Hill’s hands, because as he said, “she’s a bulldog.” Tyreek received the flag for keeping his word but says it was worth the smile on his mama’s face. This incident made for a very heart-touching story, but this is not the first time the Cheetah got fined this season. The previous fine’s story might not be as heart-touching, but it is hilarious.

Advertisement

Not the First Time Hill Got Fined This Season

Even though Hill says the upcoming fine will be worth it, he is no stranger to fines. Earlier in the season after the game against the Broncos, he was fined $7000 for not wearing socks when he scored the team’s first touchdown. Speaking with Palm Beach Post, he said-

“So in the Broncos game, the first touchdown, I didn’t have any socks on at all. But I was getting an IV and I didn’t want to be late for the play. So I didn’t have time to put on my socks. Hills said he opened the envelope from the league and inside was the fine of $7000. He called the fine excessive and crazy.”

$40,000,000 worth Hill wasn’t happy with the fine and said he would appeal it. The Dolphins will take on the Panthers in the next game and Miami fans will hope that Tyreek gets a chance to entertain with another crazy celebration.