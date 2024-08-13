“Tom Brady Nostalgia Tour”: NFL Talk Show Lays Down First Two Years Of TB12’s Broadcast Career

The majority of NFL fans have marked September 8th on their calendars for the Cowboys-Browns matchup, dubbed ‘America’s Game of the Week.’ It will also mark Tom Brady‘s highly anticipated broadcasting debut. Following similar lines, an NFL Talk Show host has now offered predictions for Brady’s early years in the booth.

During an episode of Dan LeBatard’s show, LeBatard and other panelists discussed the influence Brady, Nick Saban, and Bill Belichick could have on the media and what they would bring to NFL and college football broadcasts this fall.

Even though Brady only retired last year, and everything is still fresh, LeBatard doesn’t want him to go down the same path as Tony Romo. The former Cowboys QB brought in a fresh perspective and energetically predicted plays.

However, when it comes to Tom, Dan just wants him to stay in his element and narrate interesting stories. If he comes across something during the game that he has experienced before, he wants Brady to tell the fans what he did in that situation.

LeBatard argued that the 7-time Super Bowl winner’s wealth of experience from big primetime games and the Super Bowl will come in handy, and fans would be eager to hear insider stories from those games.

“For Tom Brady, I kind of just want to hear his stories. Like if something’s happening in the game that reminds him of something, who has the wealth of knowledge at that position that Brady has? He will mention a game and situation that you’ll remember because Brady was always playing in primetime games and Super Bowls. So I would just love to hear Tom Brady’s nostalgia tour for the first couple of years.”

While CBS was criticized for hiring Romo as a lead color analyst immediately after his retirement, giving him the top slot over veterans, all those doubts were dissipated when he entered the booth. In just three years, he received a 10-year contract worth $17 million a year.

Brady even without an ounce of experience, became the highest-paid color commentator, signing a massive 10-year $375 million contract. While Romo was the first true superstar to enter the media space in football, TB12, Bill, and Saban are already taking it to the next level.

The excitement surrounding TB12’s debut is already brewing in the NFL world and the league just skillfully stoked that anticipation among fans.

NFL Teases Brady Being Back on the Field

Brady might have traded his cleats and shoulder pads for suits and boots, but his aura is still unmatched. The NFL took to social media to post Brady taking the field once again, walking the sidelines of So-Fi Stadium during the Rams pre-season match against the Cowboys.

Tom looked suave, exuding charm and sophistication as he made a stylish entrance alongside his new broadcast partner, Kevin Burkhardt.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NFL (@nfl)

Fans went gaga over the post, with many offering humorous and colorful commentary. Some even speculated that Brady’s on-field demeanor hinted at his desire to unretire and suit up.

Interestingly, a user quipped that GOAT walked like he was God’s right hand while others playfully suggested he could still compete at the highest level and might come back only after a week in the booth.

Many anticipated his unofficial debut during the game, but it turned out to be a mere rehearsal with the FOX crew. Nevertheless, the 7-time Super Bowl winner and his team’s first assignment would be the September 8th matchup between the Cowboys and the Browns.