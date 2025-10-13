“Now It’s Time to Inspire Through the Comeback”: 49ers’ Fred Warner Shares Kobe Bryant’s Mamba Mentality Post After Season-Ending Injury

Oct 12, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; San Francisco 49ers middle linebacker Fred Warner (54) is carted off the field during the first quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The San Francisco 49ers were all hands on deck in Week 6, given the injury crisis they were already facing among their most impactful players. So, of course, they promptly lost another key player when middle linebacker Fred Warner went down in the first quarter during their 30-19 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

Warner was carted off in what immediately looked like a very serious injury. Bucs wideout Tez Johnson signaled for the medical team right away and put his head in his hands after seeing Warner’s hurt ankle. Not only did the eighth-year veteran break his ankle, he dislocated it as well. That means the four-time First-Team All-Pro will be out for the remainder of the season.

After the game, the injury, and the worst-case scenario prognosis, Warner remained in good spirits. He put out a post on his Instagram page detailing how good he felt before what he called an “unpreventable” injury.

“There’s certain games you wake up knowing it’s gonna be your day, and yesterday was one of those days. I knew I was bout to go off, and then boom, everything over in one instant that was completely unpreventable. The love everyone has shown me and the prayers being had for me mean the world to me,” Warner penned on Instagram.

The star linebacker went on to explain why, despite suffering through what was not only a bad injury for his football career, but surely a very physically painful experience as well, he was able to smile as he was carted off.

“Some ask why I was able to smile on the cart heading in and it’s because (aside from the shock) I have complete peace in knowing Gods plan is so completely perfect and I’m exactly where I’m supposed to be. I’ve had the privilege of being able to have a very healthy 8 seasons and now it’s time to inspire through the comeback I’m bout to have. It will be LEGENDARY and right on time God willing. Thank you guys, love always GO NINERS.”

The 28-year-old’s goal is to stay positive throughout his recovery and “inspire through the comeback.” That’s about as healthy a mindset as you can have in a situation as dire as his.

Though Warner has some of the most impressive physical gifts of anyone at his position, this mental strength makes it clear why he has been able to remain at the top of his craft while leading this defense for the past eight years.

Warner also looked to the late Kobe Bryant and his “Mamba Mentality” for advice on how to deal with such a setback:

#49ers Fred Warner also shared this Kobe Bryant post showcasing his mentality after his devastating injury 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/xPushjwO7E — OurSF49ers (@OurSf49ers) October 13, 2025

Warner is likely to be back next season at full strength. But for these 2025 49ers, it’s a massive blow to a team that can’t take many more without imploding. Starting QB Brock Purdy has been in and out, All-Pro TE George Kittle is on IR, the wide receiver room is a ghost town, their top pass rusher tore his ACL, and now their best defender and team leader has nearly lost a foot.

Considering they had an even worse injury record in 2024, we’re starting to think there is only one explanation for San Francisco’s extended double season from hell: a heathen curse. Why? We don’t know. But at this point, it feels like the only explanation for such consistently bad karmic luck.