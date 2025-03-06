“He’s Worth It”: Will Maxx Crosby Stay a Lifelong Raider? Fans Debate His Future After $106.5 Million Extension

It may not be the lifetime deal he desperately wanted, but Maxx Crosby is staying in Las Vegas for at least three more years. Despite the Raiders still not being legitimate Super Bowl contenders, Crosby has remained committed to them. And the Raiders just rewarded that loyalty with a three-year, $106.5 million contract for the defensive end, with a staggering $91 million guaranteed. This deal makes him the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history, surpassing stars like Justin Jefferson and Nick Bosa.

Advertisement

Remarkably, this is the third time in four years that the franchise has addressed his contract situation. Despite constant changes around him and the team’s struggles to compete, he has repeatedly expressed his desire to stay in Las Vegas for his entire career. With the likes of Myles Garrett requesting a trade to be able to go compete for a team with an actual fighting chance, Crosby remains steadfast in his loyalty to the franchise that drafted him. But why?

The DE finds inspiration in legends like Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant—icons who stayed in one place and built their legacies without taking shortcuts. “The guys that inspire me are the Kobes and Jordans, the guys that stay in one place. I’m loyal,” Crosby had once said. So how do Raiders fans feel about Crosby remaining in Vegas for another three years?

Despite the Raiders not being competitive for the foreseeable future, most believe he’s worth every penny. Crosby supporters applauded the franchise for making the right move at the right time—locking him in before the Cowboys and Browns finalize extensions for Micah Parsons and Myles Garrett.

He’s worth it ❤️ — Michael (@AsemohMichael) March 5, 2025

Another chimed in and added,

Raiders getting this deal done before Myles and Micah was smart. You have to wonder now how much will Myles and Micah be paid after this deal??? — 272.Football (@272fantasy) March 5, 2025

Someone commented,

Crosby will be a lifelong Raider. — Matthew Murrie (@MattMurrie) March 5, 2025

However, many also acknowledged a harsh reality: while he may go down as one of the greatest to ever wear the silver and black, he’s unlikely to win a Super Bowl—or even an AFC West Title.

Terrible. Just to lose the division again and again. — Bearded Johnson (@Redbeard315) March 5, 2025

From the outside looking in, the Raiders don’t appear to be going anywhere. They seem far from being a true contender. A fierce competitor like Maxx Crosby surely recognizes that—so why would he commit to staying for another three years?

One major factor is Pete Carroll. The former Seahawks head coach has a proven track record and a history of building teams around strong defenses. His presence, along with the return of defensive coordinator Patrick Graham, likely played a big role in Crosby’s decision.

Both GM John Spytek and Carroll see Crosby as a long-term cornerstone in Vegas. “We want that to be what a Raider looks like and he’s a great shining example of that too. I envision Maxx being a Raider for a long time here,” were Syptek’s words after the DE’s extension. They believe the franchise and Crosby share the same vision—and they’re committed to moving forward with the idea of him remaining a Raider for life.

Another influence could be Tom Brady’s involvement as a new part-owner. Many believe TB12 has already been quietly pulling the strings behind the scenes, shaping a vision for the franchise. And part of that vision includes rewarding the team’s top players—especially those who have remained loyal.

The Raiders are expected to draft a quarterback this offseason and make significant roster changes. But if they can’t turn things around within these next three years, Maxx Crosby may start looking for an exit. In the NFL, loyalty only lasts so long.