“Court date coming soon”: Chasing fan records Odell Beckham Jr. recklessly changing lanes

Champion WR Odell Beckham Jr. was recently recorded changing lanes while driving his Royce truck.

Odell Beckham Jr. is one of the most interesting and entertaining characters in the NFL. The wide receiver was first roped in by the New York Giants in the 2014 draft. Named offensive rookie of the year, OBJ, in his maiden season showed the world what a talent he was.

How well OBJ had started his journey can also be understood from the fact that in all of his first three seasons, he was named to the Pro Bowl every single time.

Odell went to the Browns in 2019 where he just wasn’t able to find his groove. However, in 2021, what was looking like a forgettable season for OBJ turned into the most memorable one when the Rams roped him in. He went on to play a major role in the team’s Super Bowl triumph.

Although there is no doubt about the fact that he is an exceptional talent, time and again, Odell has got himself involved in a number of controversies which have negatively affected his image.

Odell Beckham Jr. was spotted jumping lanes by a fan who was trying to race him

From getting suspended for unnecessary roughness against Josh Norman in 2015 to raising objections against the random drug testing in 2022, Odell is not a ‘rookie’ when it comes to making headlines for the wrong reasons.

Recently, a video went viral on Instagram in which a fan can be seen trying to race Odell who appears to be in a Royce truck. “POV you start racing a random car and it’s OBJ,” text in the viral video read.

As soon as the video started making rounds on social media, fans pointed out that OBJ was clearly crossing lanes. Many even termed him reckless.

Well, that’s OBJ for you. He is unpredictable, he is different in his own way but whenever you think he is down and out, he finds a way to get back into the reckoning.

Unfortunately, Odell picked up a non-contact ACL tear during last year’s Super Bowl due to which, he won’t be available in the first half of the 2022 season.

He is yet to sign a deal this season which doesn’t come as a surprise given the timeline of his return. Although the Rams would definitely show interest in roping him in again, it is possible that he might opt for a team that showers him with more cash. It will be interesting to see where he eventually ends up.

