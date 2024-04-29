Jerry Jones Criticized for Weak Strategy in NFL Draft 2024 As Cowboys Keeps Dak Prescott Waiting

The Dallas Cowboys selected ‌eight players in the 2024 NFL Draft but notably missed picking a running back for their unit. This decision to overlook a weapon that could have helped increase production surprised experts and fans alike. They questioned why the owner, Jerry Jones, made such a major miss and criticized the Cowboys for not setting their priorities straight.

An analysis of the team further increased the gravity of such concerns as the Cowboys have lacked an established running back ever since Tony Pollard signed a free-agent deal with the Titans. Moreover, with them not winning a Super Bowl in nearly three decades, billionaire owner Jerry Jones is under a lot of pressure. Many experts believe he could have pre-empted the running back issue and helped his QB Dak Prescott in the 2024 draft.



NFL analyst Colin Cowherd offered his two cents on Jerry Jones’ strategic moves in the 2024 Draft. Sharing his views on The Colin Cowherd Podcast, the NFL expert predicted that Dak Prescott’s production will come down this season because the Cowboys didn’t draft a decent running back. Cowherd also discussed why Jerry Jones didn’t pick an RB in the draft.

“So, Jerry hasn’t been in the Super Bowl for almost three decades. What Jerry doesn’t want to do is get trapped with Dak Prescott. And I thought it was strategic. I thought that was Jerry Jones saying, listen we’re going to rely on you Dak, this year. We’re going to rebuild the offensive line. You’ll get protection. But in a contract year, the last thing I am going to do is load you up with weapons. Dak’s production is absolutely going to come down. I mean they don’t have a running back on the roster,” Colin Cowherd remarked. His words share a concern about the Cowboys’ lack of arrangements for Dak Prescott in the new season. It could lead to a problem in the off-season as Prescott tries to develop the plays where he will be left without players.

Meanwhile, the Cowboys and Jerry Jones also faced some flak for their decision to not go for a receiver until the sixth round. As a result, they missed several potential options in the Draft. This move also appeared to be quite strange as most other NFL teams prioritized their receivers after the QBs. Thus the Cowboys’ Draft strategy didn’t invite confidence from the fans and experts, especially amidst the uncertainty surrounding Dak Prescott’s contract.

Jerry Jones Discusses Dak Prescott Contract Negotiations Amid Long Wait

Dak Prescott is entering his final year and can become an unrestricted free agent in 2025. The Cowboys’ $160M QB recently admitted that his organization is yet to start negotiations for a contract extension. This puts Prescott in a position of uncertainty ahead of the new football season. On top of it, most other senior QBs have secured an extension, while Prescott is yet to enter significant talks, further increasing the pressure.



However, the three-time Pro Bowl quarterback has reasons to stay motivated as Jerry Jones has already approved of him. According to CBS Sports.com, Jones said Prescott is ‘absolutely unsurpassed’ as a Cowboys player. Furthermore, the owner added that Prescott’s skill as a QB is impressive, suggesting that an extension might be on the way.

“We want Dak Prescott. That’s that. We think that there’s room for growth. He is absolutely unsurpassed as what he is as an individual with his work ethic, what he brings with his leadership, and everything about what you would think about as a quarterback,” Jerry Jones said. His words also confirm that the Cowboys continue to pin hopes on Dak Prescott as the starting QB.

After the NFL Draft 2024, Jerry Jones’ priorities have become quite clear. Apart from finding a running back to support Prescott, the billionaire owner has to address the QB’s contract uncertainty at the earliest. These moves can help the Cowboys in the long run as they aim to bag their first Super Bowl win since 1995.