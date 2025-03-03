IVF Artist Receives Support from Matthew Stafford and Wife Kelly for an Amazing Cause

Mathew and Kelly Stafford share a laugh during speeches for the ribbon cutting of the Kelly and Matthew Stafford and Friends Education Center at the S.A.Y Detroit Play Center in Detroit on Monday, April 1, 2024. Credit-Mandi Wright / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Matthew and Kelly Stafford have built a reputation for their generosity, frequently opening their checkbooks to support worthy causes in both Detroit and Los Angeles. This time, their philanthropy extended to a deeply personal issue—infertility and IVF.

Kelly took to Instagram to share their latest act of support, attending an auction and charity event in LA dedicated to raising awareness for infertility treatments. During the event, the couple outbid everyone to purchase a unique painting created by an IVF artist who uses her work to shed light on the struggles of infertility and IVF.

The artist, Jamie Kushner Blicher, creates paintings using sterile IVF needles—a practice she began during her own challenging fertility journey, which included two IVF retrievals, four IVF transfers, and two miscarriages.

To share her experiences and raise awareness, she launched a social media account, Glitter Enthusiast, which has since grown into a business. A portion of her profits goes toward fertility organizations to help those who cannot afford expensive IVF treatments.

The Staffords purchased one of her paintings for $2,000, and Jamie later took to Instagram to express her gratitude to the couple for supporting her cause.

“My painting created with IVF needles went to Matthew Stafford and Kelly Stafford!!. Thank you so much for supporting this wonderful cause.”

Kelly and Matthew Stafford purchased the painting at a charity event organized by Chosen Fertility Group. The Nonprofit supports, educates, and creates a safe community for those navigating infertility. The organization also provides valuable resources for individuals and families in the Metro Detroit area.

Kelly serves as the Board Chair of Chosen Fertility Group, passionately advocating for infertility awareness. Having faced her own challenges with IVF, she is committed to helping others on their journey.

Even FOX NFL reporter Erin Andrews expressed her gratitude and admiration for Kelly Stafford’s support of the cause. Andrews, who attended the event, has been open about her own grueling fertility journey, which included nine unsuccessful IVF cycles, egg production issues, and failed embryos. Ultimately, she and her husband turned to surrogacy and were finally able to welcome a son.

Infertility isn’t the only cause Matthew and Kelly Stafford have championed. The couple has a long history of philanthropy, including donating $1 million to build a new annex at Lipke Park in Detroit, which featured an educational center as part of their ongoing support for SAY Detroit Play Center.

Their commitment to the center dates back to 2015 when they first contributed $1 million to its development. In addition, Stafford donated $1.5 million to his alma mater, the University of Georgia, to fund social justice initiatives and provide scholarships for students in need.

His dedication to giving back also earned him a nomination for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award in 2018 while he was with the Detroit Lions.