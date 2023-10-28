“Congrats To Travis Kelce”: NFL Fans Had Only One Reaction To Taylor Swift Becoming a Billionaire

Ever since Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s romance news broke out, the sports world and the entertainment world collided, causing a variety of reactions. Some fans even joked that the 12-time Grammy winner put the NFL star on the map. And now that Taylor has officially earned the title of a billionaire, the fans once again dragged Travis into the mix.

Taylor Swift, also known as one of the most influential women on Planet Earth, was bound to become a billionaire with the impact she had with her music releases and also her recent Eras Tour, which became a massive hit. And this prediction came true very recently. On the other hand, her rumored fling, Travis, who has made a name for himself in the NFL, still falls short of the pop sensation’s net worth.

Taylor Swift Secures the Rank of First Billionaire Musician

Followed by the release of 10 music albums, the 12-time Grammy winner started the first leg of the Eras Tour. According to an article by Forbes, this tour alone has garnered a whopping $780 million in ticket sales. She’s now worth more than $1.1 billion and has also become a frontrunner among America’s richest self-made women.

This news has taken the entertainment world by storm and soon dragged Travis as well due to him recently developing a romance with the “You Belong With Me” singer.

Following this development, fans had a variety of reactions. One of the fans took to the comments of the “Daily Loud” post, writing, “Congrats to Travis Kelce on this amazing achievement,” clearly taking a jab at the NFL star.

Another fan who wanted to one-up the Swifties, wrote, “Travis Kelce put her on the map.”

Yet another fan jokingly wrote, “She owes Travis Kelce everything for that.”

The 12-time Grammy winner has achieved an almost unreachable milestone as a self-made woman in music. And if her assets are compared with the NFL star, it seems very much imbalanced.

Travis Kelce vs Taylor Swift in Net Worth

While TayTay has secured a rank as a ‘billionaire’, her rumored fling, Travis doesn’t even come close in net worth. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Travis has accumulated $40 million from his NFL career and brand endorsements. He also recently inked a massive deal with Pfizer, which is reportedly worth around $1-2 million. The 8x Pro Bowler currently holds a $14 million annual salary, so it’s safe to say that his net worth is poised to skyrocket in the coming years.

Taylor and Travis seem to be thriving, and who knows if this union might elevate both of their financial status in the future. Moreover, the star TE is dominating this season, even earning mentions as a non-QB MVP pick by fans and experts alike. Some fans apparently credit this success to the Taylor Swift effect. What do you think?