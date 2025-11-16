What Happened to Cam Skattebo’s Shoulder?

Time crunch? Get all your NFL news here in just 60 words

Cam Skattebo’s rookie season has truly been a roller coaster ride. Initially, the expectations around the Arizona State product were supposed to be one of those quiet, under-the-radar success stories, a mid-round draft pick turning into a solid prospect for the Giants. But instead, he turned out to be a masterful pick by GM Joe Schoen.

In the first 7 weeks, Skattebo’s high-energy brand of football helped him rack up 101 carries for 410 yards and five rushing touchdowns. He also had 207 receiving yards and two more scores on 24 catches.

But his year came to a heartbreaking halt in Week 8 against the Philadelphia Eagles, when he suffered a gruesome open ankle dislocation, along with a fractured fibula and a ruptured deltoid ligament, that left both sidelines shaken and forced him to be carted off the field.

Now firmly in recovery mode and ruled out for the season, Skattebo has shifted from energizing the Giants’ offense to energizing his fanbase online. With a lengthy layoff ahead of him, the 23-year-old has been increasingly active on Twitch and YouTube.

From his viral taco debate to making random jokes on stream, Skattebo has been giving supporters a candid look at both his rehab and his personality. But it was one particular moment during his latest livestream that sent NFL fans into a frenzy.

While chatting with viewers, Skattebo casually lifted his right shoulder, revealing a protruding bump that looked nothing like a typical collarbone. As if it were the most normal thing in the world, he even joked, “I got a twin here, I scratch my chin with this.”

Insane: Giants rookie RB Cam Skattebo has gone viral for showing off his screwed up shoulder joint on live stream. “I got a twin here, I scratch my chin with this.” pic.twitter.com/HN8zvH9ZJS — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) November 16, 2025

That single sentence from the rookie instantly blew up across social media as many were naturally stunned, horrified, and weirdly confused all at once. But more importantly, it also led many to wonder, ‘What exactly is going on with Cam Skattebo’s shoulder?’

Well, the strange-looking bump is consistent with what appears to be an AC joint separation, one of the most common shoulder injuries in football, particularly for players who take frequent direct hits like Skattebo.

The joint separations occur when a player lands directly on the shoulder or absorbs a hit that drives the arm downward, pretty much in line with his initial ruptured deltoid ligament assessment.

That said, do we know the exact grade of Skattebo’s shoulder injury? Not yet. But considering how this is a common injury in the NFL with players like Keenan Allen having already dealt with it in 2023, a major long-term impact for Skattebo remains unlikely.

Talking of recovery, during the same livestream, Skattebo also showed encouraging progress on his much more serious injury, the surgically repaired ankle. With heavy bandaging still wrapped, he demonstrated that he could now move it and even place slight weight on it, reassuring Giants fans that the rehab is on a positive track.