Garrett Wilson Contract: Jets WR’s $130 Million Extension Helps Him Overtake Tyreek Hill and Amon-Ra St.Brown’s Deals

The Jets haven’t had much to celebrate since the start of the Aaron Rodgers era, which quickly turned into a disaster. Their gamble on a veteran quarterback to carry them to the promised land backfired spectacularly, leaving the franchise searching for answers. But amidst the chaos, a few bright spots have emerged—none brighter than wide receiver Garrett Wilson.

Despite the revolving door of quarterbacks in New York, Wilson has remained a model of consistency, producing at a high level regardless of who’s under center. Now, the Jets are rewarding his excellence. Ahead of the new season, the franchise has locked him down with a four-year, $130 million extension.

Given the way wide receiver contracts have exploded in recent years, as per Spotrac, Wilson’s average annual value of $32.5 million places him squarely among the game’s elite, making him the fifth-highest-paid wideout in the NFL. The deal includes a $13.7 million signing bonus, $90 million guaranteed, and an additional $2.4 million in annual roster bonuses.

What makes this move even more noteworthy is that Wilson becomes just the third Jets first-round pick since 2011 to sign a second contract with the team, the others being Quinnen Williams and Muhammad Wilkerson. It’s a rare development for a franchise known more for its dysfunction than stability.

Wilson’s new salary will surpass those of stars like Tyreek Hill and Amon-Ra St. Brown. Hill, one of the league’s most explosive weapons, earns $30 million per year with the Dolphins. St. Brown, who recently inked a new deal with the Lions, pulls in $30.0002 million annually. While both have statistically outperformed Wilson, neither has had to endure the instability that comes with playing for the Jets.

So, who still ranks ahead of Wilson in terms of earnings? Unsurprisingly, it’s the true superstars of the position. Bengals star Ja’Marr Chase leads the pack after signing a four-year, $161 million extension this offseason, earning a staggering $40.25 million per year, making him not just the highest-paid receiver but one of the highest-paid non-quarterbacks in the NFL.

Right behind him is Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson, who inked a four-year, $140 million extension last offseason, bringing in $35 million annually. Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb also joined the party with a four-year, $136 million deal following a near 1,800-yard season, giving him an average salary of $34 million.

The Steelers also made a major move by trading for D.K. Metcalf after shipping George Pickens elsewhere. Metcalf received a fresh four-year, $132 million extension, an average of $33 million per season.

With his new deal, Garrett Wilson now sits comfortably at No. 5 on the wide receiver pay scale. While he may not yet be on the level of Chase or Jefferson, he’s been a dependable and dynamic presence for a franchise in desperate need of both. And now, he’s paid like it.