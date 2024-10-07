mobile app bar

Cowboys vs. Steelers Kickoff Delayed 30 Minutes: How Will Thunderstorm Warning Affect SNF Game?

Nidheesh Kumar
Published

T.J. Watt

Oct 6, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers linebackers T.J. Watt (90) and Nick Herbig (51) work out before a game against the Dallas Cowboys at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

As fans at Acrisure Stadium awaited the highly anticipated Cowboys vs. Steelers battle, they received a disappointing update. The start of the Sunday game night, originally set for 8:15 p.m. ET, was initially delayed by 30 minutes due to heavy lightning in Pittsburgh.

“We are currently in a weather delay until further notice. Fans in the stadium can remain in the seating bowl. We will provide further updates when available,” Acrisure Stadium posted on X.

According to AccuWeather, a severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for the region from 8:10 p.m. ET until 9:00 p.m. ET. Just before the delay, the Steelers were about to be introduced to the crowd.

Due to the NFL prioritizing player and crowd safety, the game will only commence when there is a positive update regarding the weather. Consequently, if the thunderstorm warning persists, the game might face further delays.

As fans shared the visuals from the stadium, it appears that it is hailing amidst the rain. This could further disrupt the game and pose challenges for the players once the game commences.

Meanwhile, the game saw several celebrity appearances, including Snoop Dogg, who expressed his unwavering support for the Steelers.

Earlier, before the weather delay, the Cowboys stars led by Dak Prescott and T.J. Watt-led Steelers stars had conducted their practice, hyping fans for the matchup.

In a positive development, the Cowboys-Steelers game finally kicked off at 9:45 p.m. ET following the weather delay, bringing much-needed relief to football fans.

