Curtis Samuel’s Net Worth: How Much Has The Commanders Receiver Earned By Playing In The NFL?

Curtis Samuel is a 26-year-old American football player who plays wide receiver for the Washington Commanders. The Carolina Panthers drafted Samuel in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft out of Ohio State, where he played college football. He was with them for four seasons before joining Washington in 2021.

From 2014 to 2016, he was an Ohio State player under Urban Meyer. Samuel was the ninth-best wide receiver in his class and a four-star recruit. In August 2013, he pledged to attend Ohio State University. He began classes in January 2014 at Ohio State.

Samuel had a staggering 15.8 yard per carry average in his senior year, rushing for 1,461 yards and 17 touchdowns. He was selected for the U.S. Army All-American Bowl and named the 2013 New York Gatorade Player of the Year.

Curtis Samuel’s net worth

As of 2022, Curtis Samuel’s estimated net worth was $18.64 Million. With the Washington Football Team, Curtis Samuel agreed to a three-year, $34,500,000 deal that paid him an average annual salary of $11,500,000 along with a $12,000,000 signing bonus and $23,000,000 in guaranteed funds.

Samuel will make $8,500,000 in base pay, $1,625,000 in roster bonuses, and $100,000 in workout bonuses in 2022. Samuel will also have a cap hit of $12,625,000 and a dead cap value of $19,700,000.

Curtis Samuel signed a four-year, $6.45 million contract with the Panthers on May 5, 2017, with $4.05 million guaranteed and a $2.83 million signing bonus.

His wealth is divided as follows:

In 2017, he made $3,298,572 with the Panthers.

In 2018, he made $758,348 with the Panthers.

In 2019, he made $1,051,696 with the Panthers.

In 2020, he made $1,345,044 playing for the Panthers.

In 2021, he made $13,000,000 working for Washington.

By the end of 2022, his salary with the Commanders will be $10,500,000.

