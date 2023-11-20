Commanders Owner Magic Johnson Expresses Frustration Over Loss to the Giants in Latest Tweet: “Turned the Ball Over Six Times”

The Washington Commanders suffered a humiliating loss against the visiting NY Giants, with a 12-point deficit. Tommy DeVito clinched his first win as a starter without letting the opponent out-score them in any quarter of the bout. Commanders’ part-owner Magic Johnson was certainly disappointed with the overall outcome.

The Commanders’ recent loss has further complicated their chances of securing a playoff berth for the third consecutive season. It resonated with the new minority owner and NBA legend, Magic Johnson, who took to X (formerly Twitter) to voice his frustration.

In the tweet, the five-time NBA champ was baffled by how easily his team gave up points. He noted that the Commanders committed 6 turnovers, leading to the Giants gaining 24 points. Johnson also added the final score to his tweet, possibly trying to highlight how his team might have clinched the victory if not for the turnovers. The post said,

“Wow! My Washington Commanders turned the ball over six times today and gave the Giants 24 points off turnovers. We lost 31-19.“

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/MagicJohnson/status/1726418524393083097?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The Commanders’ chances of getting to the playoffs are less than a single percent. They will meet the struggling Patriots next week but will face the NFC’s table-topper, the Eagles, two times in Weeks 16 and 18.

Magic Johnson Didn’t Impress His Fans With the Tweet

The former NBA star’s tweet about the upset loss set the NFL community abuzz. While some were concerned about the team’s future, others were quick to throw shade at Johnson for his generic tweet.

A concerned fan wrote,

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/elitetakes_/status/1726421995280068733?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

A disappointed fan wrote,

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/FauxPelini/status/1726418957660254365?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

This fan was quick to call Johnson out, writing,

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/SamHowellMVP/status/1726419524809871772?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

A suspicious fan added,

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/AlScott1998/status/1726420839430832498?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Another chimed in, commenting,

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/HubieTalksHoops/status/1726423925960143167?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The tension throughout this matchup was as high as a kite. With a minute and a half left on the clock in the first half, a scuffle erupted on the field after Commanders’ QB Sam Howell was hurled to the ground at the end of an 8-yard score.

Commanders WR Curtis Samuel and Giants CB Cor’Dale Flott proceeded to shove each other on the sidelines, and soon other players got involved as well. Both Samuel and Flott were ejected from the game. The star QB was also evaluated for a concussion after getting pushed out of bounds. He was cleared and went on to score an 8-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter.